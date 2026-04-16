If You Can Hold a Bridge This Long After 50, Your Core Strength Is Elite

One of the most productive moves to strengthen your core is a basic bridge.

A strong, stable core is the foundation of your entire body. Core strength supports independence, promotes longevity, and improves your ability to perform daily tasks and chores with ease. One of the greatest exercises you can do to strengthen your core is a basic bridge. This move targets your pelvic muscles, hamstrings, glutes, and deep core—all without placing undue stress on the neck. It also helps improve posture and boosts stability. In addition, this exercise offers variations so you can focus on specific muscles as you improve your performance.

The bridge is a stellar way to test your core strength. In fact, we spoke with Carly Harvey, a personal trainer, online coach, and Clubbercise instructor at Champneys, who says that if you can hold a bridge this long after 50, your core strength is considered “elite.” Harvey has made it her mission to help individuals revamp their lifestyle through balance rather than restriction and received a certificate to train peri/menopausal women.

The Importance of Core Strength

Having a solid core and strong glute muscles improves your balance, mobility, and back health by ensuring your body’s well-supported.

“This enables better pain free movement as weak glutes and core put pressure on the lower back causing discomfort and reduced mobility. Having better pelvic control hugely improves stability and balance, which means less chance of falls or injury,” Harvey adds.

What Makes the Glute Bridge Hold an Effective Test of Core Strength?

According to Harvey, this exercise is a stellar choice for testing your core strength and stability.

“Maintaining this position with good form and technique (keeping the spine neutral and hips level while pushing through the glutes and not the back) challenges pelvic control and stabilizes the core,” Harvey explains. “Doing this exercise post-50 is important to keep the body safe and stable as you age, using the muscles that support real-life movement, balance and stability.”

The gluteus maximus, hamstrings, erector spinae, and deep ab muscles are mainly activated during the glute bridge hold. These muscles are essential when it comes to daily movements like getting up from a chair, climbing stairs, and keeping the body stable.

If You Can Hold a Bridge This Long After 50, Your Core Strength Is Elite

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If you’re able to hold a glute bridge for 90 seconds or more at the age of 50+, this is considered “elite” performance

“This signifies a higher level of core and posterior strength than is expected for this particular age group,” Harvey notes.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Common mistakes during the glute bridge include pushing through your back rather than your glutes, which can cause reduced glute activation and overextension of the spine. In addition, avoid uneven hips and pushing more through one side over the other. Make sure your knees maintain alignment throughout the exercise.