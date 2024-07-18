11 Best Exercises To Grow Your Glutes, Not Your Thighs

When it comes to building a well-rounded physique, a strong and shapely backside is often high on the list of fitness goals. However, many of my clients struggle with exercises that unintentionally bulk up their thighs instead of targeting the glutes. The key to focusing on glute growth without over-developing the thighs lies in selecting the right exercises and executing them with proper form. Here are 11 of the best exercises specifically to grow your glutes while keeping thigh activation to a minimum.

Incorporating these exercises into your routine will help you effectively target and grow your glutes while minimizing thigh engagement. Consistency and proper form are key to achieving the best results.

Hip Thrust

Hip thrusts are a highly effective exercise for isolating the glute muscles. By performing this movement properly, you can achieve significant glute activation without overly engaging the thighs.

Sit on the ground with your upper back resting against a bench, feet flat on the floor, and a barbell across your hips. Roll the barbell over your hips and position it so it's balanced. Brace your core, then drive through your heels to lift your hips toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement, ensuring your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Lower your hips back down to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Glute Bridge

The glute bridge is a foundational exercise that targets the glutes directly while minimizing thigh engagement. It's perfect for beginners and can be performed anywhere without any equipment.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Place your arms at your sides with palms facing down. Push through your heels to lift your hips towards the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top and hold for two seconds. Lower your hips to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Bulgarian Split Squat (Glute-Focused)

The Bulgarian split squat, when performed with a glute focus, helps to target the glutes more than the thighs. This variation emphasizes the back leg to reduce quad activation.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand a few feet in front of a bench with one foot resting on the bench behind you. Hop forward with your front foot to ensure enough distance between your front and back leg. Lower your body by bending the knee of your front leg until your thigh is parallel to the ground. Keep your chest upright and focus on pushing through your heel. Return to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

Cable Kickback

Cable kickbacks are an excellent isolation exercise for the glutes, allowing you to work the muscles without engaging the thighs. Using a cable machine provides constant tension throughout the movement.

Attach an ankle strap to a low pulley on a cable machine and secure it around your ankle. Stand facing the machine with a slight forward lean, holding onto the machine for support. Keeping your leg straight, kick back until your glute contracts fully. Slowly return to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps per leg.

Step-ups (Glute-Focused)

Step-ups, when performed with a focus on the glutes, target the glute muscles more effectively. This variation emphasizes driving through the heel to engage the glutes.

Stand in front of a bench or sturdy platform. Place one foot on the bench, ensuring your knee is directly above your ankle. Drive through your heel to lift your body onto the bench, bringing your other foot up to meet the first. Lower to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift

The single-leg Romanian deadlift is a balance-challenging exercise that targets the glutes and hamstrings. It's great for improving stability and glute engagement.

Stand on one leg with a slight bend in your knee, holding a dumbbell in the opposite hand. Hinge at the hips and lower the dumbbell toward the ground while extending your free leg behind you. Keep your back flat and shoulders square throughout the movement. Return to the starting position by squeezing your glutes.

Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

Clamshells

Clamshells are an excellent exercise for targeting the gluteus medius, which helps shape and lift the glutes. This exercise is great for beginners and requires minimal equipment.

Lie on your side with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and your legs stacked. Keep your feet together and lift your top knee as high as possible without rotating your pelvis. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement. Lower your knee back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps per leg.

Banded Side Walks

Banded side walks, also known as lateral band walks, are a great way to activate and strengthen the glutes. Using a resistance band around your thighs increases the intensity and glute engagement.

Place a resistance band just above your knees. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and slightly bend your knees. Step to the side with one foot, then bring your other foot to meet it. Continue stepping to the side for the desired number of reps, then switch directions.

Perform three sets of 20 steps in each direction.

Donkey Kicks

Donkey kicks are a simple yet effective exercise to target the glutes. They can be performed without equipment, making them perfect for home workouts.

Start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Keeping your knee bent, lift one leg up toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement. Lower your leg back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps per leg.

Fire Hydrants

Fire hydrants are an excellent exercise for isolating the glutes, particularly the gluteus medius. They also help improve hip mobility and stability.

Begin on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Lift one leg out to the side, keeping your knee bent at a 90-degree angle. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement. Lower your leg back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps per leg.

Reverse Hyperextensions

Reverse hyperextensions target the glutes and lower back while minimizing thigh engagement. This exercise is typically performed on a reverse hyperextension machine, but it can be modified for home workouts.

Lie face down on a reverse hyperextension machine with your hips at the edge and your legs hanging off. Hold onto the handles or sides of the machine for support. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, keeping them straight. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement. Lower your legs back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.