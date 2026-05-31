4 Simple Gym Exercises That Restore Core Strength Faster Than Floor Workouts After 60

These floor-free moves can help keep your core strong and resilient for the long-term.

No-equipment workouts are a great way to stay in shape for several reasons. Mainly, the convenience enables you to perform your routine anywhere, anytime. As you age, skipping exercise should not be an option since losing muscle is a natural process. You need to stay strong to remain independent and active.

We’ve taken the guesswork out of what to do. We spoke with Adam Dobrez, a personal trainer and the owner of Red Fox Gym, who shares five simple gym exercises that restore core strength faster than floor workouts after 60. Dobrez works closely with older adults who aim to build strength and boost their long-term well-being.

“Instead of just ‘feeling the burn,’ core exercises after 60 should promote balance, posture, stability and use everyday real-life movements,” Dobrez stresses. “I suggest training the core in the way it is actually used in daily life. This looks like supporting balance, protecting the spine, and maintaining posture during your movements. Traditional floor-based ab workouts can be uncomfortable for older adults—especially if they’re experiencing neck pain, stiffness, limited mobility or lower back issues. Floor-based workouts focus on spinal flexion rather than training the body how to properly stabilize.”

Below, Dobrez shares four simple moves to add to your gym day routine.

Step-Ups

Begin by standing tall, facing a workout bench. Hold an optional dumbbell in each hand. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

RELATED: 5 Body-Sculpting Moves To Build a Lean Waistline6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Farmer’s Carry

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Start walking forward, keeping your torso still and maintaining an elevated heel position.

Standing Cable Rows

Set a cable handle to chest height. Grab the handle, take a step back, and stand facing the cable. Start the movement by pulling your shoulder blades toward your midline and row without twisting your torso. Use the control to return to the start position.

Standing Cable Paloff Press