If You Can Hold a Plank This Long After 60, Your Core Strength Is Stronger Than 90% of Peers

A certified strength coach reveals exactly where your core should rank after 60.

Core strength becomes increasingly valuable as the years go on. The muscles around your abdomen and spine help stabilize nearly every movement you make. Walking, climbing stairs, carrying groceries, and even standing tall all rely on a strong and responsive core. When those muscles stay strong, the body tends to move with more confidence and control.

One thing I’ve noticed coaching clients over the years is that core strength often shows up in subtle ways before people even realize it. Your balance feels steadier. Posture improves. Every day movements feel smoother and less effortful. The core acts like the body’s central support system, quietly doing its job behind the scenes every time you move.

That’s where the plank comes into the picture. This simple position challenges the entire core while also recruiting the shoulders, hips, and legs to work together. Unlike exercises that involve bending or twisting, the plank trains the muscles to stabilize the spine. That ability to maintain control under tension makes it one of the most reliable measures of core strength.

The best part is that the plank works as both a test and a training tool. The longer someone can hold a strong plank position, the greater the endurance of their core muscles. That’s why coaches frequently use plank hold times as a quick benchmark for overall core strength.

How to Execute a Perfect Plank

Before worrying about how long you can hold a plank, it’s important to focus on quality. A strong plank position keeps the body aligned from head to heels while the core muscles stay engaged throughout the hold.

Follow these steps to perform a proper plank:

Start face down on the floor with your forearms under your shoulders. Straighten your legs behind you and plant your toes on the ground. Lift your body so it forms a straight line from head to heels. Brace your core and squeeze your glutes. Hold the position while breathing steadily.

Form Tip: Avoid letting your hips sag or rise too high. Your body should remain in one straight line throughout the hold.

Plank Strength Rankings After 60

Plank hold times provide a useful way to measure core endurance. The longer someone maintains proper alignment, the stronger and more resilient the stabilizing muscles around the spine become. This matters because those muscles help protect the lower back, support posture, and improve balance during everyday activities.

While everyone’s starting point looks a little different, plank times can give a helpful snapshot of where your core strength stands. Use the rankings below as a general guideline for assessing your performance.

How Do You Rank

Below Average: Less than 20 seconds

Less than 20 seconds Average: 20 to 40 seconds

20 to 40 seconds Good: 40 to 60 seconds

40 to 60 seconds Very Good: 60 to 90 seconds

60 to 90 seconds Top 10%: 90 seconds or longer

If you can maintain a strong plank for 90 seconds or more, your core strength likely exceeds 90% of most people in your age group.

How to Improve Your Plank Score

Building a longer plank hold often comes down to consistency and proper progression. The goal is to strengthen the core’s stabilizing muscles while gradually increasing the time they can remain under tension.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Here are several effective strategies for improving your plank score:

Practice shorter holds more frequently: Multiple sets of 20 to 30 seconds often build endurance faster than a single long hold.

Multiple sets of 20 to 30 seconds often build endurance faster than a single long hold. Focus on perfect alignment: Keeping your body in a straight line activates the correct muscles and prevents energy leaks.

Keeping your body in a straight line activates the correct muscles and prevents energy leaks. Strengthen supporting muscles: Exercises like glute bridges, bird dogs, and dead bugs help reinforce core stability.

Exercises like glute bridges, bird dogs, and dead bugs help reinforce core stability. Add plank variations: Side planks, plank shoulder taps, and plank marches challenge the core in different ways.

Side planks, plank shoulder taps, and plank marches challenge the core in different ways. Progress gradually: Add five to ten seconds to your hold time as your strength improves.

Consistent practice usually produces noticeable improvements within a few weeks.

Best Daily Tips for Building Core Strength

A strong core develops through regular movement and smart training habits. The muscles that stabilize the spine respond well to consistent exercise and controlled repetitions. Small daily habits can make a meaningful difference in how the body feels and moves.

Train the core regularly: Short sessions performed several times per week help build endurance.

Short sessions performed several times per week help build endurance. Strengthen the hips and glutes: These muscles work together with the core to stabilize the body.

These muscles work together with the core to stabilize the body. Maintain upright posture throughout the day: Sitting and standing tall encourages the core to stay engaged.

Sitting and standing tall encourages the core to stay engaged. Prioritize controlled movement: Smooth, deliberate repetitions activate deeper stabilizing muscles.

Smooth, deliberate repetitions activate deeper stabilizing muscles. Stay consistent with your routine: Regular practice helps the core grow stronger and more resilient.

Stick with these habits and your core will continue supporting stronger movement, better balance, and greater confidence in everyday activity.

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