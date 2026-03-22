4 Bed Exercises That Restore Thigh Strength Faster Than Leg Press After 65

You can seamlessly strengthen your thighs from the comfort of your bed.

As you grow into your 50s, 60s, and beyond, muscle loss speeds up due to sarcopenia—the natural, age-related loss of lean mass and strength. Reduced physical activity, hormonal shifts, and a decline in nerve signaling are all to blame. Your body also loses fast-twitch muscle fibers, which fuel reaction time. It’s essential to build and preserve a strong lower body in order to stay balanced, mobile, and resilient with age. So, we’ve learned four bed exercises that can help restore thigh strength quicker than leg presses alone after 65.

“Because the thighs contain some of the largest muscles in the body, primarily the quadriceps and hamstrings, weakness here has a direct effect on mobility. Declining thigh strength can make it harder to stand up from a chair, climb stairs, walk long distances, or recover from a stumble,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in wellness and corporate leadership. “Research consistently shows that lower-body strength is one of the strongest predictors of fall prevention and long-term independence in adults over 65.”

Bed exercises provide a safer alternative for older individuals because they come with greater stability and less compression on the joints.

“Leg press machines place load through the spine and knees, which can aggravate arthritis or existing joint issues. They also require getting on and off gym equipment, which may not be practical for many seniors,” Canham points out.

Below, she breaks down four bed exercises to help restore thigh strength.

Glute Bridges

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According to Canham, “Glute bridges strengthen the hips, hamstrings, and supporting thigh muscles while improving pelvic stability.”

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the mattress. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Straight-Leg Raises

“Straight-leg raises activate the quadriceps and build knee stability,” Canham says.

Start by lying flat on your back with your arms extended overhead and legs out straight. Activate your core as you lift both legs off the mattress, keeping them extended and your lower back pressed into the mat. Hold for a moment at the top, then use control to lower your legs back toward the bed without letting them touch it. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 reps on each leg.

Heel Slides

“Heel slides strengthen the quadriceps and hamstrings while improving knee mobility,” Canham points out.

Start by lying flat on your back with your legs on the mattress. Place your arms at your sides and gently press your lower back into the mattress. Slide one heel back toward your hips before lengthening it back out. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each leg.

Side-Lying Leg Lifts