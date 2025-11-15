After celebrating your 30th birthday, your body changes. Hormones shift, metabolism slows, and you naturally begin to lose lean muscle mass—a process known as sarcopenia. Without regular resistance training, you can lose anywhere from 3% to 8% of muscle every decade. According to Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, this means consistency is more important than intensity. Below, Canham pinpoints exactly how many days a week you should work out to preserve muscle after 40.

How Many Days a Week Should You Work Out To Maintain Muscle After 40?

“For most adults, working out three to four days per week is the sweet spot to maintain muscle while allowing enough time for recovery,” Canham tells us. “Unlike in our 20s, the nervous system and recovery capacity play a much larger role after 40, so sustainable training becomes less about pushing limits and more about working with the body’s rhythms.”

Engaging in two strength-focused workouts per week can be enough to maintain muscle mass when combined with daily movement, including mobility work, walking, or light cardio.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“However, three to four sessions with varying intensities deliver better results and maintain metabolic health, strength, and energy,” Canham notes. “The goal is to hit every major muscle group each week through compound movements (squats, lunges, pushes, pulls, and hinges) while balancing load and recovery.”

General training frequency is similar for both men and women, but Canham points out that hormonal differences mean the approach to exercise should be personalized.

“Women may benefit from incorporating more restorative or mobility-focused days around their strength sessions, while men often respond well to slightly higher intensity and load variations,” Canham tells us. “In both cases, the key is building consistency rather than perfection.”

After 40, your body best responds to moderate-to-high-intensity training with controlled volume. Intentional lifting and focusing on proper form creates better muscle activation than if you were to emphasize heavier weights or longer training sessions.

“Prioritizing recovery days, stretching, and somatic movement supports the nervous system’s ability to adapt, which is crucial for maintaining progress and avoiding burnout,” Canham says.

Moral of the story? After 40, it’s all about doing “what truly counts.” Being consistent with your workouts, performing mindful strength exercises, and getting sufficient rest will help you stay energized rather than fatigued.