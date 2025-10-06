If You Can Do This Many Simple Pushups After 50, Your Upper-Body Strength Is Elite

Pushups are a classic yet mighty exercise for testing and boosting upper-body strength. In fact, this bodyweight move builds strength in your shoulders, chest, core, and arms—even your glutes get a solid workout! Plus, pushups trump gym machines, as they recruit your own body weight, require zero equipment, and fire up the entire body, making them incredibly functional and representative of real-world strength. We spoke with an expert to learn exactly how many pushups you should be able to perform after 50 that signal your upper-body strength is top-notch.

The Importance of Strength Training as You Age

Engaging in regular resistance training becomes more crucial than ever before as you age. After hitting 30, you naturally lose approximately 3% to 8% of lean muscle each decade—a process known as sarcopenia. This makes it much more challenging to perform daily tasks like lifting grocery bags and leaves you more susceptible to falls.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The great news is you don’t have to push yourself to the limit with bench presses in order to make noticeable strength and muscle gains. By performing strength training exercises—like pushups—you will improve your posture and mobility, preserve muscle mass, and continue to lead an active, independent life.

But just how many pushups should you be able to ace after 50? We chatted with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, who breaks it down.

How Many Pushups Reveal a Strong Upper Body After 50?

According to Canham, “Your pushup ability reflects strength, endurance, and cardiovascular health since multiple muscles and systems are engaged.”

As you age, your shoulders, triceps, chest, and core lose endurance and mass, which makes weaknesses in the upper body more common.

During your next bodyweight workout, see if you can meet the benchmarks below. If not, there’s room for improvement.

Men: 20 to 25 standard pushups = elite

20 to 25 standard pushups = elite Women: 12 to 15 standard pushups = elite

12 to 15 standard pushups = elite Beginners can start with 5 to 10 pushups and progress from there

As far as these benchmarks are concerned, Canham explains, “Men generally carry more upper-body muscle mass, but progress should be measured individually. Beginners should aim for consistency, while experienced exercisers target higher ranges.”

