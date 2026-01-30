If You Can Do This Many Step-Ups After 55, You’re in Better Shape Than Most Gym-Goers

Take the step-up test after 55, score your reps, then use the CPT plan to improve.

Let’s be real: Step-ups don’t look impressive. There’s no barbell, no cables, no heavy weights that gain attention and praise from onlookers. But this exercise is a true fitness test for almost everything that determines whether someone over 55 is actually fit. It tests your leg strength, joint control, balance, and cardiovascular ability all at once. Each rep demands you lift your body upward using one leg at a time, stabilize at the top, and lower back down with control.

Research backs this up. Studies show that lower-body strength, single-leg stability, and cardiorespiratory fitness are tightly linked to staying independent, fall prevention, and longevity as you age. And regularly doing exercises that require coordinated strength and balance (instead of supported or seated exercises) are far better predictors of functional health outcomes. Step-ups land squarely in this category.

To learn more, we spoke with James Brady, CPT, a certified personal trainer at OriGym who says that if you can complete 40 controlled step-ups per leg onto a knee-height step or bench without stopping, rushing, or pushing off the trailing foot, you’re in better shape than most gym-goers.

“Most people lose single leg strength as they age, and step-ups expose that weakness quickly,” says Brady. “Step-ups also drive your heart rate up fast. If you can maintain steady breathing while moving smoothly, you have better conditioning than many people half your age.”

Read on to uncover why step-ups are such a powerful benchmark exercise after 55, how to perform them safely, and which supporting exercises can help you build toward that 40-rep mark and beyond.

Step-ups

Step-ups are the centerpiece of this fitness test because they combine strength, balance, and conditioning into one deceptively simple movement. Each rep is a mini-test of whether your muscles, joints, and nervous system can work together smoothly.

How to do it:

Stand facing a sturdy step or bench at roughly knee height. Place one foot fully on the step and make sure your entire sole is in contact. Flex your core and keep your chest upright. Drive through the front heel to lift your body upward. Stand up tall at the top with your hips and knees extended. Avoid pushing off with your trailing foot. Step back down under control, leading with the same leg. Maintain steady breathing and a smooth, consistent tempo. Repeat until you complete all reps on one side before switching. Being able to perform 40 controlled reps per leg without rushing or losing balance indicates exceptional fitness for those 55 and older.

Single-Leg Glute Bridges

Strong step-ups depend heavily on glute strength. Single-leg glute bridges isolate the hips and expose side-to-side imbalances that can limit step-up endurance.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with one knee bent and the other leg extended. Place the foot of your bent leg flat on the floor. Engage your core and press through your heel. Lift your hips until your body forms a straight line. Squeeze the glutes at the top without overextending. Lower slowly back to the floor. Complete all reps on one side before switching. Complete two to three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Split Squats

Split squats build single-leg strength and joint stability while bridging the gap between bilateral squats and full step-ups.

How to do it:

Stand in a staggered stance with one foot forward. Keep your torso upright and your core tight. Lower your back knee toward the floor with control. Maintain weight through your front heel. Pause for one to two seconds at the bottom. Drive through your front leg to stand up. Complete all reps before switching sides. Perform two to three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Calf Raises

Calves are an often neglected muscle group, but they play a pivotal role in step-ups by stabilizing your ankle and helping control the ascent and descent during the movement.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet spaced hip-width apart. Lightly hold a wall or chair for balance. Press through the balls of your feet. Lift your heels as high as possible. Pause for one to two seconds at the top. Lower slowly back down with control. Aim for three to four sets of 15 to 20 reps, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Marching Balance Holds

Balance is another overlooked component of fitness and is the real hidden challenge in step-ups. Marching balance holds train single-leg stability and coordination without fatigue from heavy reps.

How to do it: