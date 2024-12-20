People Swear By 'Shrimp Squats' for a Better Butt: 'Next-Level for Glute Gains'

If you want to build a strong, toned backside, the "shrimp squat" should be on your radar. This exercise is making major waves on TikTok among fitness enthusiasts and personal trainers alike—for good reason. The shrimp squat is a single-leg exercise that fires up your glutes for the best kind of burn, providing a stellar lower-body workout. It's a challenging exercise that delivers major rewards—especially for those looking to sculpt, tighten, and tone.

We spoke with a fitness pro who shares everything to know about shrimp squats and how to do them with perfect form.

In This Article:

What Are Shrimp Squats and How Are They Effective for Building a Toned Butt?

"Shrimp squats are next-level for glute gains because they force your muscles to stabilize and work harder," explains Colin Morrow, ACE CPT and senior fitness manager for The Edge Fitness Clubs. "The single-leg focus adds more load to your glutes compared to regular squats, helping you build strength and shape faster. Plus, the controlled movement stretches and strengthens your lower body, giving you a more rounded and lifted look."

TikTok user Jess Dunnigan did shrimp squats for an entire month and shares a few key pointers she learned. "Let's talk about body alignment and posture. Keep a tall posture, make sure your shoulders are back, and your core is tight as if you're about to sneeze," Dunnigan says in the video. "You can hold onto a squat rack for support, but make sure your legs are doing the work. Make sure you move for precision; lower down slowly, keeping control, and drive back up to engage your quads and glutes fully."

How To Do Shrimp Squats

This is an advanced lower-body exercise. You can begin by using a wall or sturdy chair for balance or performing a partial range of motion as you work toward getting stronger.

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Hold your left foot behind you with your left hand. Maintain a tall chest and activate your core to stay balanced. Gradually bend your standing leg to lower toward the floor. Descend until your back knee gently touches the ground. Press through the standing heel to rise back up.

How Often To Do Them

"To see results, aim for two to three times a week, with two to three sets of eight to 12 reps per leg," instructs Morrow. "Pair them with other lower-body exercises like hip thrusts and Bulgarian split squats for a well-rounded booty workout. Gradually increase reps or add weights as you get stronger."

Common Mistakes

Losing Balance: Too much wobbling can disrupt your form. As you get started, feel free to use a wall or sturdy chair for balance.

Too much wobbling can disrupt your form. As you get started, feel free to use a wall or sturdy chair for balance. Allowing Your Knee To Cave In: Keep your standing knee lined up with your toes to avoid unnecessary strain.

Keep your standing knee lined up with your toes to avoid unnecessary strain. Rushing the Exercise: Moving through the exercise too quickly reduces your control over it and heightens your chance of injury.