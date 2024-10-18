6 Best Daily Workouts for Men To Get Glutes of Steel

Achieving strong, well-defined glutes is essential for overall fitness, athletic performance, and injury prevention. The gluteal muscles not only enhance your physical appearance but also play a vital role in stabilizing your hips and pelvis, which supports activities ranging from walking to heavy lifting. Neglecting glute training can lead to muscle imbalances, decreased strength, and even lower back pain. Therefore, we've put together some of the best daily workouts for men to get glutes of steel.

The importance of strong glutes extends beyond aesthetics. They are key players in explosive movements, such as sprinting and jumping, as well as in maintaining proper posture and alignment. In men, strong glutes can enhance athletic performance and contribute to a more balanced physique.

Additionally, having strong glutes mitigates the risk of injuries in both sports and daily activities. By dedicating time to strengthening these muscles, you will improve your overall functional movement and enhance your quality of life.

Below, we've outlined the best daily workouts for men aiming to achieve powerful glutes. Each workout targets the glute muscles using various equipment and bodyweight exercises, ensuring comprehensive development. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced athlete, these routines will provide the challenge needed to sculpt and strengthen your glutes effectively.

Workout #1: Barbell Glute Builder

What You Need: A barbell. This workout focuses on heavy lifts to maximize glute activation. It takes about 30 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Barbell Hip Thrust – 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Sumo Deadlift – 4 sets of 8-10 reps

Barbell Romanian Deadlift – 3 sets of 10 reps

Directions: Perform all exercises in a circuit. Rest for 1-2 minutes between sets and complete 3 rounds total.

1. Barbell Hip Thrust

Sit on the ground with your upper back against a bench, the barbell resting across your hips. Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the floor. Drive through your heels to lift your hips, squeezing your glutes at the top. Lower your hips back down slowly and repeat.

2. Sumo Deadlift

Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart, toes pointing out. Grip the barbell with both hands, lowering it toward the floor while keeping your back straight. Drive through your heels to stand back up, engaging your glutes at the top.

3. Barbell Romanian Deadlift

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding the barbell before your thighs. Hinge at your hips to lower the barbell down while keeping a slight bend in your knees. Return to standing, engaging your glutes at the top.

Workout #2: Bodyweight Glute Blaster

What You Need: This workout requires no equipment, just your body weight. It emphasizes high-rep movements for endurance and takes about 20 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Bodyweight Squat – 4 sets of 15-20 reps

Bulgarian Split Squat – 3 sets of 10 reps per leg

Glute Bridge – 4 sets of 15 reps

Directions: Perform all exercises in a circuit. Rest for 1 minute between rounds and complete 3 rounds total.

1. Bodyweight Squat

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body into a squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Keep your chest up and back straight as you squat down, then return to standing.

2. Bulgarian Split Squat

Stand a few feet before a bench with one foot resting on it. Lower your body into a lunge, keeping your front knee over your ankle. Press through your front heel to return to standing and repeat.

3. Glute Bridge

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Press through your heels to lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top. Lower back down slowly and repeat.

Workout #3: Resistance Band Power

What You Need: A resistance band. This workout incorporates bands for added resistance and glute activation. It takes about 25 minutes to complete.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Routine:

Resistance Band Glute Kickbacks – 3 sets of 15 reps per leg

Resistance Band Side Steps – 3 sets of 10 steps per direction

Resistance Band Squats – 3 sets of 12 reps

Directions: Perform all exercises in a circuit. Rest for 1 minute between rounds and complete 3 rounds total.

1. Resistance Band Glute Kickbacks

Anchor the resistance band to a sturdy object and loop it around one ankle. Bend slightly at the waist and kick your leg back, squeezing your glute at the top. Return to the starting position and repeat.

2. Resistance Band Side Steps

Place the resistance band around your thighs, just above your knees. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and take lateral steps to the side, keeping tension in the band. Repeat for the designated number of steps, then switch directions.

3. Resistance Band Squats

Stand on the band with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold the handles at shoulder height. Squat down while keeping your chest up and core engaged. Push through your heels to return to standing.

Workout #4: Dumbbell Dynamics

What You Need: Dumbbells. This workout utilizes dumbbells to add weight and challenge your glutes. It takes about 30 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Dumbbell Step-ups – 3 sets of 10 reps per leg

Dumbbell Lateral Lunges – 3 sets of 10 reps per side

Dumbbell Glute Bridge – 4 sets of 12-15 reps

Directions: Perform all exercises in a circuit. Rest for 1 minute between rounds and complete 3 rounds total.

1. Dumbbell Step-ups

Stand in front of a bench holding a dumbbell in each hand. Step onto the bench with one foot, pressing through your heel to lift your body up. Step back down and repeat on the opposite side.

2. Dumbbell Lateral Lunges

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and stand with your feet together. Step out to the side, bending your knee and keeping the opposite leg straight. Push through your heel to return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

3. Dumbbell Glute Bridge

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Place a dumbbell on your hips and press through your heels to lift your hips toward the ceiling. Lower back down and repeat.

Workout #5: Plyometric Power

What You Need: No equipment is needed. This workout includes explosive movements to activate the glutes. It takes about 20 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Jump Squats – 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Skater Jumps – 3 sets of 10 reps per side

Box Jumps – 3 sets of 8-10 reps

Directions: Perform all exercises in a circuit. Rest for 1 minute between rounds and complete 3 rounds total.

1. Jump Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat and explode upward, jumping as high as possible. Land softly and immediately go into the next squat.

2. Skater Jumps

Start in a small squat position. Jump to the right, landing on your right foot and bringing your left leg behind you. Repeat on the other side, alternating sides for the designated reps.

3. Box Jumps

Stand in front of a sturdy box or platform. Bend your knees and jump onto the box, landing softly with your knees slightly bent. Step back down and repeat.

Workout #6: Circuit for Glutes

What You Need: A kettlebell or dumbbell. This circuit workout provides a comprehensive approach to glute training. It takes about 25 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Kettlebell Swings – 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Cable Kickbacks – 3 sets of 12 reps per leg

Single-Leg Deadlift – 3 sets of 10 reps per leg

Directions: Perform all exercises in a circuit. Rest for 1 minute between rounds and complete 3 rounds total.

1. Kettlebell Swings

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands. Hinge at your hips to swing the kettlebell between your legs. Drive your hips forward to swing the kettlebell to shoulder height, squeezing your glutes at the top.

2. Cable Kickbacks

Attach an ankle strap to a low cable pulley and stand facing the machine. Kick your leg back, extending your hip and squeezing your glute at the top. Return to the starting position and repeat.

3. Single-Leg Deadlift

