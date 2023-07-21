7 Ways To Minimize & Smooth Neck Wrinkles Before 40

Noticing fine lines and wrinkles pop up on your skin has the tendency to cause instant emotional distress. But it's important to remember that wrinkles, creases, and folds are a natural part of the aging process and show you've lived life to its fullest. And aging is beautiful—something we are all lucky to experience. Neck wrinkles are incredibly common, and even if you have super oily skin, you can still develop creasing. If you're looking to minimize neck wrinkles before 40, we spoke with experts who share various skincare treatments and healthy habits to consider.

Little tweaks to your daily routine can make all the difference in the world. For example, vitamin C is an antioxidant that's typically found in moisturizers and serums. It neutralizes free oxygen radicals, which are a major factor in photoaging. Keeping your skin plump and hydrated by using something like hyaluronic acid serums can also be quite beneficial in temporarily reducing wrinkling.

If you want to know all about what the experts have to say about the best ways to minimize neck wrinkles before 40, keep reading to learn more.

1 Wear sunscreen.

This may sound cliché, but the importance of wearing solid SPF should not be overlooked—especially as you're more mindful of minimizing wrinkles. Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, a leading board-certified dermatologist, tells us, "Sunscreen is always important to wear but it's especially important to not forget the neck. The skin on the neck is very delicate and susceptible to the effects of cumulative UV exposure which is why it is important to wear sunscreen every day given the neck is often exposed to the sun."

When you're not going to the beach, consider lathering up in a daily moisturizer that has sunscreen in it. "As we age, our bodies make less collagen and elastin, which are structural proteins in the dermis that provide structure and rigidity," explains Brendan Camp, MD, double board-certified in dermatology and dermatopathology. "The sun contributes to the aging process by accelerating the degradation of these proteins."

2 Incorporate retinol into your skincare routine.

Retinol is an excellent way to prevent and treat wrinkles and fine lines. It's a vitamin A derivative that manages the turnover of skin cells, Dr. Garshick explains, adding, "While some neck creams may contain retinol, it is also possible to apply the same retinol you use on your face on your neck, just be sure to only use it one to two times per week initially to minimize potential irritation."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dr. Camp agrees, noting that moisturizers or serums that include retinol can boost collagen production when you use them on a regular basis. He also stresses, "Remember to gradually ease into the use of a retinol because they can cause side effects like redness, dryness, and itching, especially on the delicate skin of the neck."

3 Make moisturizing part of your daily regimen.

Moisturizing each day as part of your skincare regimen is a stellar way to avoid dry, dull skin and help plump it up. "More specifically, looking for a product containing hyaluronic acid, which is a humectant that draws moisture in, which helps to hydrate and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," Dr. Garshick says.

4 Consider hyaluronic acid fillers.

Hyaluronic acid fillers are injected directly into the lines of your neck, helping them look softer. Dr. Camp explains, "Hyaluronic acid attracts and retains water molecules in the skin. This plumps skin and minimizes the horizontal lines people sometimes refer to as 'tech neck,' because they are most noticeable when our heads are tilted forward while looking at our phones."

5 Stop looking down at your phone.

In order to avoid "tech neck," you should really stop looking down at your phone, Dr. Garshick stresses. The act creates extra folds in your neck, which can result in even more fine lines. Be conscious of looking at your phone, and hold it up higher to your face to avoid the looking-down action. You should even be mindful of this when typing on your laptop or reading a Kindle.

6 Give Botox a try.

An excellent way to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles is by giving Botox a shot. It's not for everyone, but if you're interested, consider speaking with an expert about the process.

Dr. Garshick explains, "Botox can be injected into the neck to help relax the platysma muscle, which may help to improve the appearance of vertical neck bands, lines, and wrinkles on the neck, overall reducing the appearance of skin aging on the neck."

7 Make some changes to your apparel.

Something as simple as adding a scarf or neck gaiter (comprised of lightweight UPF fabric) to your outfit can be extremely beneficial. "Ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) fabrics provide protection by blocking the sun's rays. Sun scarves and neck gaiters can complement an SPF moisturizer," Dr. Camp tells us.

In addition, it's time to bring back popping the collar! The trend can actually provide sunburn protection to the area behind your neck.