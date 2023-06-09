9 Best Supplements to Slow Signs of Aging After 40

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Turning 40 is a rite of passage. And if you have reached this milestone, you are likely already appreciating a level of confidence that your 20-year-old self never dreamed of and a unique appreciation for life that only comes with age. But, with all of the positives that come with turning 40, there are some clear downsides to living for four decades, with one being that your body can start showing signs of aging. From those creaks and cracks you may experience when you get up from a sitting position, to the reflection in the mirror that doesn't quite look like what it used to, getting older does come with some unique effects. Thankfully, dietitians say there are some helpful supplements to slow aging.

While taking certain supplements won't be a magic bullet to slow signs of aging, there are certain choices that may help, especially if you combine taking these pills with following a balanced and nutrient-dense diet, and you participate in physical activity regularly. If you have reached the big 4-0 and are motivated to explore adding some of these supplements to slow aging, keep reading to find 9 of them that are worth considering.

RELATED: Worst Supplements for Men After 40

1 Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice that has been used in many dishes for thousands of years, and data shows that taking it consistently may alleviate ageing symptoms and postpone the progression of age-related diseases. Specifically, turmeric has antioxidative and anti-inflammatory effects that can help enforce these anti-aging benefits.

A turmeric supplement that also contains BioPerine—a piperine extract that can help enhance the absorption of the active compound in turmeric—is BalanceGenics Daily Turmeric. This turmeric supplement also contains organic ginger, which has anti-inflammatory effects as well.

RELATED: 5 Science-Backed Benefits of Turmeric

2 Ceratiq

Ceratiq is a plant oil extract that may help promote smooth skin and support skin's hydration status. Since aging is associated with loss of skin moisture, finding ways to combat this effect may offer some benefit.

Ritual HyaCera is made with Ceratiq as an ingredient, helping hydrate skin from the inside out.

3 Pomegranate

If you can't make a habit of drinking 100% pomegranate juice, pomegranate supplements may be a fantastic addition to your diet to fuel yourself with plant compounds that may reduce UVB-induced skin damage. Skin damage caused by the sun's rays can make a person's appearance seem to look older, thanks to the discoloration and wrinkles that can occur as a result. One study showed that taking a pomegranate extract supplement for 4 weeks resulted in a reduction in wrinkle severity.

Life Extension Pomegranate Complete is a nice option for those who want to supplement their diet with pomegranate.

4 DHA

One tell-tale sign of aging is when your memory starts to decline. A reduced level of DHA is associated with cognitive decline during aging. Some data suggests that this nutrient may help reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease, and it may enhance memory.

One of the best sources of DHA is oily coldwater fish. You can also get DHA in supplement form, like what you will find in Life Extension Mega EPA/DHA.

RELATED: Best Supplements For Your Brain, According to Dietitians

5 Vitamin D

Vitamin D is an important nutrient to help combat signs of aging for many reasons. When it comes to skin health, this nutrient may help reduce skin DNA damage and inflammation. This "sunshine vitamin" can also play an important role in bone health, a key factor to consider when trying to slow signs of aging, as older people are more likely to have weaker bones and suffer from a fracture vs. younger people.

Now Foods Vitamin D3 contains quality ingredients and can easily be included in many diets.

6 Vitamin C

If your diet is lacking vitamin C, including it in supplement form may offer some benefit. This nutrient is involved in skin collagen synthesis and the elimination of compounds that may cause skin damage. Maintaining healthy vitamin C levels can have a protective effect against age-related cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease too.

7 Collagen

Yes, collagen is a go-to for people who are aging, as our body's natural ability to produce collagen decreases as we age. But collagen isn't just a supplement that may help our skin stay supple and healthy. This supplement may also help support bone health, a factor that people need to focus on as they age, as half of women over age 50 and 25% of men over 50 will have an age-related bone fracture sometime in their lifetime.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Primal Kitchen Collagen Peptides are a quality choice for those who want to include supplemental collagen peptides in their diet, especially those who are avoiding dairy or soy.

RELATED: 7 Best Supplements for Women Over 50

8 Resveratrol

Resveratrol—a natural substance found in many foods, including the skin of certain grapes—has been linked to lessening the effects of several age-related conditions, including supporting the body's normal inflammatory response and activating a special class of protein enzymes called sirtuins, which help manage cellular aging, inflammatory response, and glucose metabolism.

Thorne ResveraCel is a supplement that contains resveratrol plus other ingredients like quercetin and betaine that also combat signs of aging.

9 CoQ10

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is, as the name implies, a coenzyme. It has been shown to promote healthy aging by enhancing mitochondrial function, which in turn, may support cardiovascular and skin health, making this one of the best supplements to slow aging.