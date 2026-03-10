7 Ice Cream Brands Made Without Artificial Flavors, According to Shoppers

These seven premium ice creams are made with real ingredients and zero artificial flavors.

Ice cream made with real ingredients has an unmistakable taste and texture: Rich, creamy, and delicious, some brands specialize in all-natural ice creams made with ingredients you could find in an average home kitchen. Cheaper ice creams rely on additives and artificial flavors, which of course keeps the price down, but nothing compared to the real thing. Here are seven ice cream brands made without artificial flavors shoppers are absolutely obsessed with.

Straus Family Creamery

Straus Super Premium Ice Creams are made from real organic milk and cream, with zero preservatives, fillers, artificial ingredients, or coloring agents. “This is what REAL ice cream should taste like along with texture!” one Sprouts shopper said of the Dutch Chocolate flavor. “The flavor is delicious, the texture isn’t like most ice creams (fluffed with air!) It’s the perfect hint of chocolate, NOT grainy, NOT overly sweet, my spoon hit the bottom of the container & it was all gone, no I didn’t have the courage to stop, it was just gone!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Alden’s Ice Creams

Alden’s Ice Creams are made with zero high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, artificial flavoring, GMOs, carrageenan, or antibiotics—just organic, high-quality ingredients that result in exceptionally tasty ice cream. “This is the ice cream I remember from my childhood so long ago,” one Sprouts shopper said. This is real ice cream that melts like ice cream, tastes like real ice cream and has no foamy fillers that I always find unpleasant.”

Alec’s Ice Cream

The regenerative organic ice cream flavors from Alec’s Ice Cream are delicious, and made with zero artificial sweeteners or flavors, GMOs, gluten, sugar alcohols, or seed oils. “The ice cream is rich, creamy, and perfectly sweet without being overwhelming,” one fan said of the Culture Cup Organic Frozen Madagascar Vanilla Bean flavor. “The texture is smooth, and you can really taste the quality of the ingredients. Definitely a great treat and I’d happily come back to try more flavors.”

Adirondack Creamery

Adirondack Creamery ice creams are made from their own old-fashioned recipe of cream, milk, sugar, and eggs, with zero stabilizers, emulsifiers, artificial ingredients, colors, or other additives. “Earl’s Chocolate Peanut Butter is amazing,” one fan said. “The rich dark chocolate base was deep and slightly bitter, which I really enjoyed.”

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams uses only the best ingredients for ice cream flavors shoppers can’t get enough of. “I just had my very first pint of this brand, bought it bc it was on sale. It was double peanut butter chip. It was one of the best ice creams I’ve ever had!” one Redditor said.

Jeni’s Ice Creams

Jeni’s Ice Creams is known for only the best ice creams made from scratch with real ingredients, like the Honey Vanilla Bean flavor which contains no artificial flavors. “My top favorite!!! It’s clean, not overly sweet, creamy and perfect for a sugar cone – nicely balanced,” one shopper said.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is made with good, simple ingredients for flavors shoppers love. “Best ever ice cream! No added gums, just four ingredients makes this the best option for someone who’s looking for clean ice cream!” one Sprouts shopper said about the Vanilla Bean French Ice Cream flavor.