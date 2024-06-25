When it comes to dining out while trying to lose weight, finding a meal that balances flavor and nutrition can be a challenge. At IHOP, a chain known for indulgent pancakes and hearty breakfast platters, making a health-conscious choice might seem daunting. However, there is a standout option on the menu that aligns perfectly with weight-loss goals. This delicious combination satisfies your taste buds and provides a well-rounded, nutrient-dense start to your day, making it the best order at IHOP for weight loss.

Avocado toast with two poached eggs, fruit, and black coffee is the best IHOP order for weight loss.

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 760

Fat : 50 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1230 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 19 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 22 g

IHOP's avocado toast with two poached eggs and fruit is the perfect pick! This meal is packed with balanced macronutrients and loads of nutrients. The creamy avocado brings heart-healthy fats that keep you full and satisfied, cutting down on those mid-morning snack cravings. Poached eggs are a powerhouse of protein, helping you stay full longer and supporting muscle maintenance without the added fat and calories that can come from scrambling or frying eggs. In addition, whole-grain toast offers complex carbs, giving you steady energy and keeping your blood sugar in check.

This breakfast is also a vitamin and mineral goldmine. Avocado is bursting with vitamins K, E, and C, plus potassium and folate, while eggs are rich in B12, choline, and selenium. The fiber from the avocado and toast aids digestion and helps with weight management. Plus, it's naturally portion-controlled, making it easier to skip the overindulgence often seen with pancakes or waffles.

The combo of healthy fats, protein, and fiber keeps your blood sugar stable, helping control hunger and energy levels throughout the morning. The fresh fruit adds a touch of natural sweetness, extra fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, rounding out the meal without piling on empty calories. Compared to typical breakfast fare like sugary pancakes, bacon, and sausage, this option is lower in calories but packed with nutrients, making it perfect for weight loss.

Tips for ordering a healthier meal at IHOP:

1. Don't forget protein.

With all the pancakes on the menu, it can be easy to forget to add a source of protein to your meal. While this will likely be eggs, protein can also be found in sausage, bacon, ham, or even Impossible plant-based patties. Whatever you choose, aim to eat at least 15 grams of protein with your meal to encourage satiety and power you through your day.

2. Add fiber.

Fiber is one of the most underrated nutrients. Fiber is found entirely in plant foods, like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, and is crucial for weight loss. Not only does fiber help to balance blood sugar, reduce blood cholesterol, and increase digestion, but fiber has a huge role in helping to keep us full. This is very important when on a calorie deficit weight-loss plan. When eating your breakfast, be sure to add a fiber-packed side. You can easily do this at IHOP by adding a side of fresh fruit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Skip the pancakes.

While pancakes are definitely the most popular order at IHOP, they are, unfortunately, the highest source of empty calories. This means that while they are high in sugar, carbohydrates, and calories, they are low in fiber and protein, causing an energy crash an hour later. Not to mention, pancakes are often served with butter and syrup, increasing the sugar, fat, and calorie count even further.

4. Choose potatoes or toast—not both.

Unfortunately, there are so many carb-heavy sides at IHOP. From hashbrowns, breakfast potatoes, toast, English muffins, biscuits, or even pancakes, it is very easy to overdo it on the carbs in this one meal. Eating too many carbs can lead to weight gain, so be mindful of your carbohydrate intake by intentionally choosing one carb-heavy side instead of many.

5. Sip on low-calorie beverages.

Save the calories for the meal. Juice, lemonade, milkshakes, soda, and IHOP's splashers are all high in added sugar and excessive calories. Instead of drinking your calories, choose low-calorie beverages like unsweetened iced tea, black coffee, or water.