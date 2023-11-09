In-N-Out Is Heading East and Expanding to a New State

In-N-Out, the fast-food phenomenon famous for its West Coast exclusivity, just announced that it will be expanding to New Mexico for the first time.

The chain is slated to break ground in the Western state with an inaugural restaurant in Albuquerque. However, customers will have to wait until 2027 to taste the delectable burgers, fries, and shakes.

And unlike the never-ending rumors of an In-N-Out opening in New York City, the Alerquerque In-N-Out has been confirmed by the chain's president herself.

"We're excited to share that we will be fully in the Four Corners, serving our Customers in New Mexico, by 2027!" In-N-Out posted to Instagram on Nov. 8. "It's an exciting day for our Company, the In-N-Out Family and our Customers. Stay tuned for more details. We're looking forward to serving quality burgers, fries, and shakes in Albuquerque, NM!" The announcement was co-signed by Lynsi Snyder, the billionaire granddaughter of In-N-Out's founders, and current President and Owner of the business.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In-N-Out currently operates multiple restaurants in the four corners—Arizona, Utah, and Colorado—as well as in Nevada, Texas, and Oregon. The 75-year-old burger restaurant first opened in Los Angeles in 1948, and in the following decades expanded throughout California. In the 1990s, In-N-Out crossed the border to Nevada and slowly expanded regionally due to popular demand.

Those not in the Southwest or West Coast may still soon be able to enjoy In-N-Out's animal-style burgers and not-so-secret menu too.

Earlier this year, In-N-Out announced an unprecedented eastward expansion, with a new 100,000-square-foot office in Franklin, Tenn., and subsequent restaurant openings in the state, including in the Nashville area starting in 2026, a full year before the Albuquerque opening.

Every In-N-Out serves the same menu and commits to the freshness of its products. Nothing is frozen, including hamburger beef or french fries, and the brand promises no fillers, additives, or preservatives on its ingredients list, which keeps the menu and recipes as similar to the 1948 originals as possible.

Refrigerated food is delivered to restaurants from facilities in Baldwin Park, Calif.; Lathrop, Calif.; and Dallas, Tex.; which ensures that In-N-Out can oversee and control the entire process, but has made further regional expansion tricky.

"In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want," Snyder stated when the news broke. "I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad, and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas."