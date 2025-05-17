8 Inflammatory Foods That Trigger Belly Fat

Are you eating sneakily inflammatory foods that are causing you to gain weight in your belly? According to one expert, it is highly possible. Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, reveals that many common foods, condiments, and drinks can be causing you to hold onto fat in your stomach. "Here are 7 ultra-inflammatory foods that can contribute to belly fat by promoting chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, and hormonal imbalances," she says.

Refined Carbohydrates (White Bread, Pasta, Pastries)

According to Collingwood, refined carbohydrates, including white bread, pasta, and pastries, are super inflammatory.

Why it's inflammatory: Highly processed and stripped of fiber and nutrients.

Impact: Spikes blood sugar, increases fat storage (especially visceral belly fat), and triggers inflammation.

Added Sugars (Soda, Candy, Baked Goods)

Added sugars, like soda, candy, and baked goods, will also result in belly fat.

Why it's inflammatory: Overconsumption of fructose can lead to fatty liver, insulin resistance, and inflammation.

Impact: Promotes belly fat and metabolic dysfunction.

Trans Fats (Partially Hydrogenated Oils)

Trans fats, partially hydrogenated oils, are bad for your waistline.

Why it's inflammatory: These artificial fats are banned in many places but still exist in some processed foods.

Impact: Increase inflammatory markers and abdominal fat deposition.

Processed Meats (Bacon, Sausages, Hot Dogs)

Processed meats, including bacon, sausages, and hot dogs, are also ultra-inflammatory.

Why it's inflammatory: Contain preservatives, sodium, and advanced glycation end products (AGEs).

Impact: Linked to inflammation and increased risk of obesity and heart disease.

Fried Foods (French Fries, Fried Chicken)

Fried foods, including French fries and fried chicken, are ultra-inflammatory.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Why it's inflammatory: Often cooked in unhealthy oils high in omega-6 fats and trans fats.

Impact: Promote oxidative stress and fat accumulation.

Alcohol (Especially Beer and Cocktails with Sugary Mixers)

Alcohol, especially beer and cocktails with sugary mixers, are incredibly inflammatory.

Why it's inflammatory: Excessive intake disrupts gut bacteria and liver function.

Impact: Encourages central (belly) fat storage and impairs metabolism.

Artificial Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sucralose)

Artificial sweeteners may seem like a better option for your waistline, but they are actually inflammatory.

Why it's inflammatory: May alter gut microbiota and glucose tolerance in some individuals.

Impact: Can contribute to cravings, fat storage, and inflammation in sensitive individuals.

Vegetable Oils High in Omega-6 (Corn, Soybean, Sunflower Oil)

Vegetable oils high in omega-6 should also be avoided.

Why it's inflammatory: These oils are high in omega-6 fatty acids, which, in excess and out of balance with omega-3s, can promote inflammation.

Impact: Chronic inflammation from an omega-6-heavy diet can lead to increased fat storage, especially around the belly.

Bonus Tip

One final note from Collingwood: "To reduce inflammation and belly fat, focus on whole foods, increase fiber intake, and choose healthy fats like olive oil, nuts, and fatty fish," she says.