 Skip to content

5 Morning Exercises That Tighten Inner Thighs After 45, According to Trainers

Expert-Recommended
Tighten and firm your inner thigh muscles with these simple bodyweight moves
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
February 14, 2026

The inner thigh area is a region many gym-goers focus on as they age for several reasons. Stubborn fat and sagging skin develops in the inner thighs because of muscle loss and lower collagen. The solution? Working on the adductor muscles. By strengthening them, you’ll boost hip stability, balance, and even alleviate lower back pain. To help you out, we learned five morning exercises from Matt Bandelier, director of business development at Eden Health Club, that will tighten your inner thighs even faster than squats after 45.

Why Inner-Thigh Exercises Can Tone This Area Quicker Than Squats

fat woman's leg, fatty leg with uneven cellulite skin, woman hand holding excessive thigh fat, overweight fat leg of woman, woman body care lifestyle concept of wrinkled thigh skin and cellulite
Shutterstock

“Let’s get real: Standard squats are great for your glutes and quads, but they often miss the inner thighs unless you’re dialing in your stance or adding a specific load or angle. If you’re doing squats and wondering why the inside of your thighs still feels soft, that’s why,” Bandelier tells us.

Targeted inner-thigh exercises—especially ones that feature adduction and multi-directional movement—activate muscles that are often neglected, including the gracilis and adductors.

“For women over 45, these muscles are often undertrained, stiff, or disconnected due to years of doing quad-dominant workouts or cardio on autopilot,” Bandelier adds. “Instead of going deep and wide on heavy squats, you’re better off generating consistent tension with isolated movements that zone in on inner-thigh activation at clean angles.”

You can easily do these inner-thigh exercises at home—and no equipment is required.

Sumo Walks With Pause

“This exercise targets the adductors and glutes while keeping active tension. No momentum here,” Bandelier tells us.

  1. Begin by assuming a wide stance with your toes slightly pointed out and knees tracking over your toes.
  2. Step laterally into a wide squat.
  3. Pause for a moment.
  4. Step out to the other side, keeping the movement low and your core tight.
  5. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps in each direction.

Standing Inner Thigh Leg Lift

“The standing inner thigh leg lift fires the inner thigh directly from the hip joint, clean isolation without strain,” Bandelier points out.

  1. Begin by standing tall next to a sturdy surface for balance.
  2. Slowly lift your inside leg—the one that’s closest to the chair—across your body. Make sure to control the lift-out and your movement as you return.
  3. Optionally, loop a resistance band around your ankles to increase the load.
  4. Repeat on the opposite side.
  5. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Lateral Lunges With Reach

“The lateral lunge with reach emphasizes adductor lengthening and contraction under bodyweight, a secret weapon for tone,” Bandelier explains.

  1. Begin by taking a wide step out to one side.
  2. Press your hips back and lower into a lateral lunge.
  3. Reach across toward your extended foot.
  4. Then, press back up.
  5. Repeat on the other side.
  6. Perform 3 sets of 8 reps on each leg.

Chair Squeeze Pulses

In a serene indoor environment, woman is holding a neck massage pillow while seated comfortably. This scene captures the essence of self-care and relaxation after sports exercises. Copy ad text space
Shutterstock

“The chair squeeze pulse builds direct time-under-tension and strengthens the adductor connection through static control,” Bandelier says.

  1. Begin by standing tall with a pillow or yoga block in between your knees.
  2. Squeeze the pillow or block hard for 3-second pulses.
  3. Keep your posture tall and focus on actively engaging your inner thigh muscles.
  4. Perform 2 sets of 12 to 15 pulses with a hold after the final rep.

Inner Thigh + Glute Bridge Combo

“This exercise doubles up, adductors engage through the squeeze, glutes via the lift,” Bandelier tells us.

  1. Lie flat on your back with bent knees and your feet flat and close together on the floor.
  2. Position a pillow or ball in between your knees.
  3. Squeeze and lift your hips off the ground into a glute bridge.
  4. Hold at the top for a moment, squeezing the glutes.
  5. Use control to lower.
  6. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps with 3-second holds at the top.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist based in Greenwich, CT. She has 11+ years of experience covering wellness, fitness, food, travel, lifestyle, and home. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // //

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family