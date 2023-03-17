Is Costco's Pizza Actually Good? Here's What Shoppers Think

Alongside the famous $1.50 hotdog combo and $4.99 rotisserie chicken, Costco's food court pizza is arguably one of the most beloved deals among fans of the warehouse club.

Shoppers can get slices à la carte for $1.99, or buy whole, 18-inch pies for less than $10. Overall, the cost and convenience of Costco food court pizza is hard to beat, especially after a long grocery run and on lazy weeknights where cooking is the last thing on your mind.

But the alluring price point aside, Costco shoppers recently found themselves considering an intriguing question: Is Costco's pizza actually good?

A member posed this query in a Reddit post this week, asking if the draw to Costco pizza was more because of its taste or affordability. As it turns out, the answer to this question seems to be, well, complicated. The post has now received more than 200 responses from divided customers who shared their thoughts on the food court item.

On one end of the spectrum, some shoppers jumped at the opportunity to rave about Costco's pizza. Some even offered helpful tips on how to upgrade Costco pizza to its most delicious form, such as heating it up in the oven or air fryer to ensure it has a crisp bottom, or adding on your favorite toppings at home.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I'm a pizza snob and I truly think Costco pizza is amazing," one Redditor commented.

But on the other hand, another group of shoppers was just as adamant that Costco pizza does not deserve the hype.

"It's not good to me, I'd rather have a Little Caesar's pizza than a Costco pizza. It's terrible," griped one commenter.

"It is not good—if you have any respect for pizza that is," another added. Critics also described the retailer's signature pies as "greasy," "bland," and inferior to even frozen pies.

And like with any highly divisive issue, there was yet another group of shoppers that believe Costco pizza falls somewhere in the middle on the greatness scale. One Reddit user described it as a "utility pizza," saying that it was a good, quick option to get lunch on the table and feed children. Others stressed that the taste of the pizza itself is neither amazing nor terrible, but it is still a great buy when all of its qualities are considered together.

"If you factor in the collective categories of taste, price, and quickness, convenience, and nostalgia; it ranks pretty high for me," wrote one contemplative commenter.

In other words, the pizza is good enough by itself to get the job done, but the price is what allows it to be great.

Yet another Redditor summed it up thusly: "It is an excellent value. I think it tastes fine. Is there better pizza? Yes. Is there better pizza for the price? No."