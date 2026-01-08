5 Italian Restaurant Chains Fans Say Have the Best Meatball Subs

These Italian restaurant chains serve meatball subs fans say are the best of the best.

The classic meatball sub is a staple Italian-American menu item, hearty and delicious year-round but especially during the cold winter months when good comfort food is a must. Many restaurant chains offer this classic sandwich, but which ones have the options diners go back for again and again? If you’re craving a meatball sub made with top-quality ingredients and care, these spots have you covered. Here are five Italian restaurant chains serving up authentic, delicious meatball subs fans love.

Capriotti’s

The Classic Meatball Sandwich at Capriotti’s is made with savory meatballs topped with marinara sauce, provolone, and Romano cheese, something the chain calls a deliciously comforting choice, and fans agree. “We decided to try Capriotti’s tonight for the first time,” one diner said via Facebook. “We were both going to try one of the Turkey sandwiches but when we saw a picture of the meatball sandwich, we both changed our minds. Those are not frozen meatballs. That was the best meatball sandwich we have ever had. The meatballs and sauce were excellent.”

Fazoli’s

The Meatball Sub at Fazoli's is made with meatballs covered in marinara Sauce, pepperoni, and melted sliced mozzarella cheese on a toasted sub roll. "Loved the breadsticks and the meatball sub was great! Was not familiar with the chain so nice to have a great first impression at this location," one diner said.

Primo Hoagies

Primo Hoagies has a delicious Old World Meatball Hoagie on the menu, made with meatballs, sharp provolone cheese, and grated Romano cheese. “Shout out to Primo’s! Meatball sub is incredible!” one diner said. “I always get 2 meals out of that sandwich. It’s wonderful,” another commented.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill has Mom’s Ricotta Meatball Sandwich on the lunch menu, a ricotta meatball sandwich served with truffle fries. “Romano’s Macaroni Grill is outstanding. The service was so so so kind and great. Their food was killer good. Would recommend the Moms meatball was delicious,” one Yelp diner said.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The Meatball Sandwich Combo at Carrabba’s Italian Grill is a great lunch option: Each sandwich is made with meatballs in pomodoro sauce topped with mozzarella and grated Romano cheeses on toasted focaccia bread served with French fries. “Best meatball sandwich,” one Tripadvisor diner shared. “I originally lived in Massachusetts and moved to Kentucky. When I visit Massachusetts there are 2 things I want – good scallops and a great Italian meatball sandwich. I found the scallops but couldn’t find a good meatball sandwich. On the way home we stopped in Mason, OH and ordered delivery from Carrabba’s. They had the best meatball sandwich I have ever had.”