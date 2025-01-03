Want To Lose Weight Fast in 2025? This Is the #1 Diet To Try

The start of a brand new year means embracing fresh beginnings and exciting resolutions for the new year. When it comes to succeeding at a weight-loss resolution, setting a solid, sustainable game plan is in order. If your main goal is to lose weight fast in 2025, we're here to share everything you need to know about the #1 diet to try, according to the 15th edition of Best Diets from U.S. News & World Report. Because let's be honest: Not all diets are created equal!

The Jenny Craig Diet Is the Best Fast Weight-Loss Diet of 2025

Drumroll, please! If you want to lose weight fast in 2025, consider the Jenny Craig Diet, which happens to be #1 in the "fast weight loss" category with a 3.7 rating. The Jenny Craig Diet is followed by the SlimFast Diet (3.6 rating), Keto Diet (3.6 rating), Nutrisystem Diet (3.6 rating), WeightWatchers (3.6 rating), South Beach Diet (3.4 rating), and Atkins Diet (3.3 rating).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The 15th edition of Best Diets examined 38 diets across 21 various categories, such as the Best Diets for Gut Health, Best Heart-Healthy Diets, Best Diets for Mental Health, Best Diets for Weight Loss, and Best Overall Diets. What sets this edition apart is that rather than ranking diets, it rates them.

"Best Diets' updated rating evaluation system reflects the diverse needs and goals of individuals, considering factors beyond weight loss," Gretel Schueller, managing editor of health at U.S. News, explained in the official press release. "By moving away from a ranked list of diets and nearly doubling our number of evaluated health and lifestyle categories, U.S. News aims to provide consumers with a more personalized experience as they consider their health priorities and eating goals." After all, they all play a crucial part in your overall wellness!

What Is the Jenny Craig Diet?

Now, let's dive into the specifics. What is the Jenny Craig Diet, and how does it work? Essentially, Jenny Craig is a structured diet regimen that revolves around prepackaged foods. These meals have specific calorie counts and are properly portioned to support healthy eating habits.

By following the Jenny Craig Diet, you'll have access to a community of like-minded individuals and coaches who offer support and guidance during your weight-loss journey. These coaches provide tips on how much food you should consume, when to eat your meals, and what comprises a well-balanced meal. On the Jenny Craig Diet, you may lose one to two pounds each week.

Jenny Craig offers a few plans to choose from, including the brand's 14-day plan, Club Jenny, and Meal Plan. You'll first select your plan or subscribe to Club Jenny, where you can choose your prepared meals at a monthly rate. You'll then peruse the brand's extensive menu of chef-curated meals and snacks that boast fresh ingredients and delicious flavors. After choosing your meals, it's time to start your plan IRL! Sounds pretty easy and convenient, right?

Key Tidbits of The Jenny Craig Diet:

The Jenny Craig Diet can result in rapid weight loss. You'll stick to a diet of Jenny Craig's prepackaged foods. You have support options, like Jenny Craig coaches, at your fingertips. Some individuals may find the prepackaged meals easier to follow than others. As with any diet, Jenny Craig may not be the best option for everyone, and fast weight loss can lead to weight regain. Jenny Craig is not recommended for those under 18, who are breastfeeding or pregnant, or individuals with food allergies.