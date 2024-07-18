Jimmy John's is an all-time staple for wraps, sandwiches, sides, and more. The chain has a lot of fan favorites; in fact, they couldn't pick a #1, so they have 11 of their best picks in the "Favorites" section of the menu. From the Spicy East Coast Italian to the Ultimate Porker, you're sure to find whatever you're craving. However, if you're on a weight-loss journey, you may have crossed Jimmy John's off your meal possibilities altogether. Well, add it back to the list because we have the best Jimmy John's order for weight loss, according to a dietitian.

Choosing an "Unwich" is the best Jimmy John's order with weight loss in mind.

Nutrition (Per Veggie Unwich) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 36 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 19 g

We know that fast food isn't a healthy choice to turn to on the regular, but when you're looking to treat yourself and keep your journey sustainable, a dietitian offers her #1 best Jimmy John's order for weight loss.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"One of the better menu options from Jimmy John's, which would be suitable for someone trying to be mindful of excessive calorie intake, which may contribute to weight gain, would be the Unwich," says Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC, a registered dietitian specializing in chronic disease, weight management, gut health, oncology, and general health and wellness from Top Nutrition Coaching.

What is an "Unwich," might you be wondering? It's essentially a sandwich without the bread! "Lettuce slices are used instead of the bread to make the 'sandwich,'" explains Bakovic. "This simple replacement of bread with lettuce is calorie-free and provides a nutritional punch in terms of vitamins, minerals, and fiber content."

You have a couple of options here:

The Veggie Unwich: This Unwich rolls in at 440 calories and features cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, and provolone cheese. You can even add more veggies like Jimmy Peppers. This order provides 19 grams of protein and three grams of fiber.

The Totally Tuna Unwich: This Unwich is just 280 calories and has tuna salad, cucumbers, lettuce, and tomato. This order provides 12 grams of protein and three grams of fiber.

The Turkey Tom Unwich: This Unwich has lettuce, tomato, and mayo and is packed with protein—15 grams—thanks to the turkey, which will help you feel full and satisfied. It's only 250 calories for a tasty, low-calorie meal.

General healthier ordering tips at Jimmy John's: