Navigating the menu at Subway can be challenging when you're focused on weight loss, but making mindful choices can turn this popular sandwich chain into a supportive ally in your health journey. While fast food is not typically associated with weight management, Subway offers a variety of fresh, customizable options that can fit into a balanced diet. In this article, we'll explore the best Subway order for weight loss, helping you make choices that are not only low in calories but also rich in nutrients, ensuring you stay on track with your goals without sacrificing flavor.

The Double Meat Oven-roasted Turkey No Bready Bowl and Diet Coke is the best Subway order for weight loss.

Nutrition (Per single bowl) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 970 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 23 g

By opting for the "No Bready Bowl," you eliminate the extra calories and carbohydrates from bread, making the meal more suitable for a low-carb or keto-friendly diet. These bowls offer several advantages that align with weight loss goals, focusing on high protein, low carbohydrates, and minimal calories.

While all of these bowls are good options, the oven-roasted turkey is the leanest choice of protein available, making it the best way to support a calorie deficit. Since one serving of the oven-roasted turkey no bready bowl comes in at only 150 calories, it's recommended to double the typical serving size of meat to ensure satiety. This bumps the total calories to 300 but packs in a whopping 46 grams of protein. Protein is crucial for weight loss as it helps control appetite, increases feelings of fullness, and supports lean muscle mass, which can boost metabolism.

Accompanying the turkey with plenty of fresh vegetables like spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers adds fiber and essential nutrients while keeping the calorie count low. These vegetables enhance the bowl's nutritional profile and contribute to a feeling of fullness, helping curb overeating.

The #1 Best Fast-Food Chain for Weight Loss

Pairing this meal with a Diet Coke offers a no-calorie beverage option that satisfies the craving for a soda without adding extra sugar or calories. Staying hydrated and choosing low-calorie drinks can significantly impact weight management, making Diet Coke a strategic choice for those seeking to reduce calorie intake without compromising taste.

9 Healthiest Subway Sandwiches To Order, According to Dietitians

Tips to eat healthier at Subway:

1. Choose lean proteins.

Opt for leaner protein options such as turkey breast, chicken breast, or roast beef. These choices are lower in fat and calories than processed meats like salami or pepperoni.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Load up on veggies.

Fill your sandwich or bowl with a variety of fresh vegetables. Options like spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, and onions add fiber, vitamins, and minerals without adding many calories.

7 Unhealthiest Subway Orders, According to Dietitians

3. Skip the cheese.

Cheese can add extra calories and saturated fat. If you want cheese, choose lower-fat options like Swiss or provolone and use it sparingly.

4. Opt for whole-grain bread.

If you're getting a sandwich, choose whole grain or whole wheat bread for added fiber and nutrients.

5. Go light on sauces and dressings.

Sauces and dressings can quickly add extra calories and sugar. Opt for lighter options like mustard or vinegar, and avoid creamy sauces like mayonnaise or ranch.