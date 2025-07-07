Summer is finally here and in full swing. Spending time in the kitchen during the summer can be a drag. If you want to take a break from cooking, July is a great month to dine out at your favorite chain restaurants. In addition to delicious limited-time menu drops, there are so many deals to be had, ranging from fast food eats to dine-in treats. Here are 7 restaurant deals that just launched for July.

California Pizza Kitchen

National Mac & Cheese Day is going down on July 14, and California Pizza Kitchen is helping you celebrate. Get a free Baked Mac ‘N Cheese (including BBQ Chicken, BBQ Burnt Ends, Carne Asada, 5 Cheese, and Wild Mushroom) at California Pizza Kitchen when you make an online purchase of $20 or more and use promo code CPKMAC at checkout. Offer valid at all CPK locations, except Hawaii, through July 31.

The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake lovers get ready! July 30 is National Cheesecake Day, and of course, The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating hard. Members of the Cheesecake Rewards members get half off a slice of any slice of cheesecake, including the new flavor Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle on the day. Dine-in only.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Whataburger

Whataburger is turning up the heat with WhataSummer of Savings – five straight days of hot deals for fans, starting Monday, July 7. Here are a few of the amazing freebies and sales.

7/7: Spend $15+, get 500 extra Rewards Points

7/8: Buy one small shake, get one free (any flavor)

7/9: Buy a Patty Melt, get free French Fries or Onion Rings (any size)

7/10: Triple Points Day

7/11: Score a medium fry for Nat. French Fry Day for just $0.75 from 11am to 8pm

Popeyes

Popeyes has some great promos as well, starting with the 3 for $5 Signature Chicken. Get your favorite 3-piece Signature Chicken for just $5! A delicious deal for fried chicken lovers. And, through July 22, Popeyes Rewards Members can buy any order of wings and get a free 6-piece Spicy Bone-In Wings. Finally, through August 12, Popeyes Rewards Members can enjoy all-day happy hour pricing every Tuesday on select fan favorites:

Regular-size Cajun Fries, Mashed Potatoes, or Homestyle Mac & Cheese – $2

2pc Signature Chicken – $5

3pc Chicken Tenders (Classic, Spicy, or Blackened) – $5

Large drink – $2

Chilled or Frozen Lemonade – $3

Del Taco

Del Taco is celebrating National Drive-Thru Day with a full week of savings! From July 24 – 30, Del Yeah! Rewards members will receive 20% off any purchase, all week long with a max discount of $10 per order. Offer valid Thursday, 7/24/25, through Wednesday, 7/30/25. Limit one offer per guest.

Friendly’s

Friendly’s is multi-tasking, celebrating its 90th birthday this National Ice Cream Day. Get a free cone or dish if you are a Friendly’s Fan Club Rewards members only (In-store and carry-out, and online). Non-rewards members can get a 90-cent cone or dish. Available July 18th-July 20th.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is bringing the heat with freebies throughout the month to celebrate three national food holidays. On July 7, National Fried Chicken Day, Jack in the Box is offering a free Cluck Chicken Sandwich with a $5 minimum order. Then, on the 11th, National French Fry Day, Jack in the Box is giving away free Fries with any order. On National Drive-Thru Day, July 24, Jack in the Box is offering a free Jr. Jumbo Jack or Jr. Chicken Sandwich with a $5 minimum order.