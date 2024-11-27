4 Floor Ab Workouts To Slim Your Waist in 30 Days

When you want to slim down your waistline and sculpt a stronger core, floor exercises can be your saving grace. These simple yet productive movements fire up your abs while toning your middle. The good news is that by establishing a consistent workout routine, you can start seeing results in one month's time. In honor of that, we've rounded up the best floor ab workouts to help slim your waist in 30 days.

Pilates

Pilates is an excellent training method for firing up your core, and adding infrared heat promotes deeper ab engagement. "Moves like planks, Russian twists, and leg raises are great for sculpting the waist," explains Stephen Smith, CPT, and CEO/founder of HOTWORX.

A 15-Minute HIIT Ab Workout to Shape & Sculpt Your Core

Yoga

Gear up to get your namaste on! Yoga exercises that involve a twisting motion, such as the revolved triangle and chair twist, are stellar for engaging your oblique muscles. "The heat also aids in stretching, helping you achieve a more toned, slim waistline through the extended movements," Smith adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Quick 15-Minute Workout for Flat Abs

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) involves short bursts of intense cardiovascular exercise with brief rest periods. Exercises like burpees, high knees, mountain climbers, and jump squats rev up the number of calories burned in a short period of time.

"Try a HIIT session in the infrared heat to increase your metabolism and target stubborn belly fat," Smith suggests.

5 Best Lower Ab Workouts To Sculpt a 6-Pack

Resistance Training

Training with resistance bands, weights, or suspension straps offers additional core sculpting options. "For example, kettlebell swings give an excellent upper and lower body functional workout and are ideal for the waist at the same time," Smith tells us.

According to Smith, a well-rounded workout routine should consist of a minimum of two heated isometric sessions and one to two heated HIIT sessions weekly for best results.