5 Effective Kettlebell Exercises To Melt Underarm Fat Fast

Kettlebells are excellent yet often overlooked fitness tools for tightening and toning your arms. They come in various sizes, and you can build your collection as you increase your strength and progress. To get you moving in the right direction, we learned five must-try kettlebell exercises to lose underarm fat fast.

Kettlebells allow you to blend strength training with cardio in one productive workout. You'll be sculpting lean muscle while burning calories at the same time, which makes kettlebell exercises so effective for addressing underarm fat or jiggle.

If you're wondering exactly how training with kettlebells work, Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness, breaks it down. "Kettlebell exercises are often fast and performed with short rest periods, creating a metabolic conditioning effect that elevates your heart rate up, which contributes to calorie burn during and after your workout (i.e. EPOC—excess post-exercise oxygen consumption)," Garcia explains.

Below, Garcia outlines his five must-try kettlebell exercises for melting underarm fat fast. Choose the kettlebell weight you feel most comfortable with, and get to it!

The Exercises

1. Kettlebell Single-Arm Shoulder Press

Play

Begin standing tall. Hold a kettlebell at shoulder level with the handle running diagonally across your palm. Press the weight overhead until your arm is straight. Gradually return to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per arm.

11 Best 'Arm Day' Exercises, According to a Trainer

2. Kettlebell Renegade Rows

Play

Begin in a high plank, holding onto a kettlebell with each hand. Pull your elbow back as you row one kettlebell to your hip. Return the kettlebell to the floor. Switch sides. Perform 3 sets of 8-10 reps per side.

10 Best Exercises To Melt 'Turkey Wing' Arm Fat

3. Kettlebell Halo

Play

Hold a kettlebell with both hands before your chest. Raise the kettlebell and move it in a circular motion to go around your head. Go in the opposite direction. Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps (5-6 in each direction.)

How To Lose Arm Fat, According to People Who Have Done It

4. Kettlebell Tricep Extensions

Play

Hold a kettlebell with both hands and raise it overhead. Gradually lower the weight behind your head, ensuring your elbows remain close to your ears. Return to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

10 Ways to Row Your Way to Visibly Stronger Arms & Shoulders

5. Kettlebell Upright Row

Play

Stand tall with your feet planted shoulder-width apart. Hold the kettlebell with both hands at the front of your thighs. Pull the kettlebell to chest height, keeping your elbows higher than your wrists. Lower the kettlebell. Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps.