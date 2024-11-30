Having stubborn arm fat can be daunting. The reason why it's so hard? Targeting any specific part of your body for weight loss is not possible. However, we learned exactly how to lose arm fat, according to people who have done it.

"Effective arm fat reduction requires a holistic approach focused on overall body fat loss," explains Michael Baah, celebrity trainer and BlazePod ambassador. "Contrary to popular belief, it's not possible to target fat loss in one specific area—known as 'spot reduction.' Instead, aim for a mix of calorie control, full-body exercises, and targeted arm strengthening for the best results."

It's always inspiring to learn tried and true tips from people who have already successfully achieved their fat-loss goals. From eating a nutritious diet to establishing just the right workout regimen, here's how to lose arm fat, according to people on TikTok.

1. Incorporate arm-targeting exercises into your workouts.

It's crucial to take the right, beginner-friendly steps to start toning your arms. For instance, when kickstarting your workout routine, Baah recommends performing a total-body strength regimen three times a week. "Include exercises that target the arms, like press-ups, tricep dips, and rows, which also engage multiple muscle groups (it's all about working smarter, not harder)," he adds.

TikTokers are sharing their best sculpting exercises that helped them slim down their arms. In one video, TikTok user Carla Visentin (@carlavisentin_) reveals the go-to exercises she used to tighten and tone her arms, including arm circles, prayer pulses, shoulder pulses, bicep curl and press, overhead tricep extensions, and tricep kickbacks.

2. Establish a calorie deficit.

TikTok user Kiana (@kiana.dez) explains in a video that she slimmed down her arms by being in a calorie deficit while training her upper body "hard and heavy, close to failure." She adds, "When you're in a calorie deficit, you don't need to fear getting bulky. Pairing it with resistance training is gonna get you that toned appearance that you're looking for."

Baah stresses the importance of establishing a calorie deficit if you want to lose body fat. "A calorie deficit is key to fat loss, and diet plays a major role," he tells us. "Prioritize high-protein foods (like chicken, fish, and legumes) to support muscle recovery and maintenance, and include fiber-rich foods (vegetables, whole grains) for fullness and blood sugar control."

In addition, consume healthy fats, such as nuts and avocado, moderately. Decrease the amount of processed foods, refined carbs, and sugary beverages in your diet, as they add many unnecessary calories without offering anything nutritious.

3. Strength train.

If you want to lose fat and get toned, strength training is the name of the game. Most TikTokers note the importance of working with dumbbells and your body weight to shed unwanted fat—especially in the arms.

"Strength exercises help develop lean muscle in the arms, creating a defined, toned appearance as fat reduces," explains Baah. "Muscle tissue also has a higher metabolic rate, which helps burn more calories even at rest, supporting overall fat loss."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

He recommends performing compound upper-body exercises, such as shoulder presses, chest presses, and rows, which activate multiple muscle groups simultaneously for a productive workout.