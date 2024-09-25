5 Best Low-Intensity Workouts To Melt Underarm Fat

As a trainer, one of the most common requests I get from clients is how to get rid of underarm fat. While high-intensity workouts can be incredibly effective, they're not always feasible for everyone. That's where low-intensity workouts come in. They offer a slower-paced, more manageable way to target fat loss and improve muscle tone, making them ideal for beginners or anyone recovering from injury. These workouts focus on increasing muscle endurance and boosting metabolism, which helps burn fat—even in those tricky areas like the underarms.

The key to melting underarm fat is combining low-intensity exercises that engage the upper body and build strength in the triceps, shoulders, and chest. Low intensity doesn't mean low effectiveness. With the right exercises, you can tone and tighten the arms while gently elevating your heart rate to promote fat loss. Pair these workouts with a balanced diet and regular cardio, and you'll be on your way to leaner, stronger arms without overexerting yourself.

Below are five of my go-to low-intensity workouts to help melt underarm fat. Each workout includes three to four exercises that can be done at home or in the gym. These movements focus on building endurance and toning muscles, with the added benefit of improving overall strength and mobility. Let's get started!

The Workouts

Workout #1: Gentle Triceps Toner

This workout gently strengthens the triceps, which is key to reducing underarm fat. Toning these muscles will give your arms a more defined and lifted appearance.

What You Need: A set of light dumbbells or resistance bands.

The Routine:

Standing Triceps Extension (3 sets of 12-15 reps)

Triceps Kickbacks (3 sets of 12-15 reps)

Wall Pushups (3 sets of 12-15 reps)

1. Standing Triceps Extension

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a light dumbbell or resistance band in both hands behind your head. Keep your elbows close to your ears and your upper arms stationary. Slowly extend your arms upward, lifting the dumbbell or band overhead. Lower your hands back behind your head in a controlled motion. Repeat for the desired reps, making sure to focus on slow, controlled movements.

2. Triceps Kickbacks (Lightweight)

Hold a light dumbbell in each hand and bend slightly forward at the waist. Bend your elbows to bring the dumbbells up to your sides, keeping your upper arms parallel to the floor. Slowly extend your arms behind you, engaging your triceps. Lower the weights back to the starting position and repeat. Perform the movements slowly, ensuring full control with each rep.

3. Wall Pushups

Stand facing a wall, about an arm's length away, with your hands pressed flat against it at shoulder height. Slowly bend your elbows and lean your body toward the wall, keeping your back straight. Push through your palms to straighten your arms and return to the starting position. Repeat for the full set, keeping your core tight and movements slow.

Workout #2: Seated Arm Sculptor

For a more relaxed approach, this workout can be done seated, but it's still effective at targeting the arms, particularly the triceps and shoulders. It's great for those who want to avoid standing exercises while still toning the upper body.

What You Need: A chair and light dumbbells.

The Routine:

Seated Shoulder Press (3 sets of 12 reps)

Seated Lateral Raises (3 sets of 12 reps)

Seated Triceps Dips (3 sets of 10-12 reps)

1. Seated Shoulder Press

Sit tall in a chair with your feet flat on the floor, holding a light dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Slowly press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended. Lower the weights back to your shoulders in a controlled motion. Repeat for the full set, focusing on slow, steady movements.

2. Seated Lateral Raises

Sit on a chair with a dumbbell in each hand, arms hanging at your sides. Slowly lift your arms out to the sides until they reach shoulder height. Lower the dumbbells back to your sides in a controlled manner. Repeat the movement for the full set, keeping your back straight and core engaged.

3. Seated Triceps Dips (Chair)

Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair with your hands gripping the front of the seat. Slide off the chair and lower your body by bending your elbows until they form a 90-degree angle. Push yourself back up by straightening your arms. Repeat for the desired reps, focusing on slow, steady dips.

Workout #3: Resistance Band Burn

Using a resistance band for this workout will add gentle tension to your movements, which is great for toning the underarms without high impact or strain on the joints.

What You Need: A resistance band.

The Routine:

Band Triceps Pushdowns (3 sets of 12-15 reps)

Band Chest Flyes (3 sets of 12-15 reps)

Overhead Band Pull-Aparts (3 sets of 10-12 reps)

1. Band Triceps Pushdowns

Attach a resistance band to a secure overhead anchor. Stand facing the anchor, holding the band with both hands, elbows bent at 90 degrees. Slowly straighten your arms, pressing the band down until your arms are fully extended. Return to the starting position in a controlled manner. Repeat for the desired number of reps, focusing on triceps engagement.

2. Band Chest Flyes

Attach the resistance band to an anchor point behind you. Stand with your arms extended out to the sides, holding the band at shoulder height. Slowly bring your arms together in front of your chest, keeping a slight bend in your elbows. Return your arms to the starting position in a controlled motion. Repeat for the full set, ensuring steady resistance throughout the movement.

3. Overhead Band Pull-Aparts

Hold the resistance band overhead with both hands, keeping your arms straight. Slowly pull the band apart by extending your arms out to the sides, engaging your shoulders and triceps. Bring your arms back to the starting position in a controlled motion. Repeat for the desired reps, focusing on keeping tension in the band throughout the movement.

Workout #4: Yoga for Arm Toning

This low-intensity yoga sequence focuses on building strength and stability in the arms, shoulders, and chest, which are all crucial for reducing underarm fat. Yoga is an excellent way to incorporate flexibility while toning muscles.

What You Need: A yoga mat.

The Routine:

Downward Dog to Plank (3 sets of 10 reps)

Chaturanga Pushup (3 sets of 8-10 reps)

Dolphin Pose (3 sets of 15-20 seconds)

1. Downward Dog to Plank

Start in a downward-facing dog position with your hands on the mat and hips raised toward the ceiling. Shift forward into a plank position, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold the plank for a moment, then push your hips back up into downward dog. Repeat the movement for the full set, engaging your arms and core throughout.

2. Chaturanga Pushup

Begin in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Slowly lower your body toward the ground, keeping your elbows close to your sides. Stop when your elbows are at a 90-degree angle, then push back up to plank. Repeat the movement for the desired reps, focusing on controlled, mindful movements.

3. Dolphin Pose

Start on your hands and knees, then place your forearms on the mat, shoulder-width apart. Lift your hips into the air, creating an inverted "V" shape with your body. Hold the pose for 15-20 seconds, engaging your shoulders and arms. Lower back to the starting position and repeat for the full set.

Workout #5: Pilates Arm Slimmer

This Pilates-inspired workout focuses on controlled movements to target the arms while improving posture and core stability. It's perfect for those looking to slim down underarm fat while engaging their entire body.

What You Need: Light dumbbells or no equipment.

The Routine:

Pilates Arm Circles (3 sets of 10 reps in each direction)

Pilates Chest Opener (3 sets of 12 reps)

Single-Arm Rows, Pilates Style (3 sets of 10-12 reps per arm)

1. Pilates Arm Circles

Stand tall with your arms extended out to the sides, palms facing down. Slowly make small circles with your arms, keeping them at shoulder height. Complete 10 circles in one direction, then reverse the movement. Keep your arms straight and engaged throughout the set.

2. Pilates Chest Opener

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding light dumbbells or just extending your arms. You can also do this exercise lying down. Extend your arms in front of you, palms facing each other. Open your arms out to the sides, keeping a slight bend in your elbows. Bring your arms back together in front of you in a controlled manner. Repeat the movement for the full set, focusing on smooth, controlled motions.

3. Single-Arm Rows (Pilates Style)

