What Happens to Your Body When You Do Cardio Every Day

A fitness expert shares the pros and cons of performing cardio every day.
Published on November 25, 2024 | 3:00 PM

Cardio is a cornerstone of fitness, and performing it regularly can be an excellent way to boost your heart health, burn calories, and get lean. That being said, what exactly happens to your body when you do cardio every day? The effects can be mixed and depend on workout duration and intensity, along with the form of cardio you perform. That's why we spoke with an expert who breaks down everything to know about the physical changes you might expect when doing cardio daily.

Table of Contents

woman running by water in city, concept of workout habits to lose 10 pounds in a month
Shutterstock

If Running Is Your Main Form of Cardio:

Assuming you're brand new to cardio, running is your main activity, and you begin with five to 15 minutes of running, Seth Forman, athletic and sports performance trainer, CSCS at Kayezen Vector, shares what you can expect.

1. Sore Ribs

"The reason for sore ribs is the requirement of the lungs to expand and contract beyond the capacity needed at rest," explains Forman. "The soreness is perfectly normal and a part of the adaptation process when a new exercise is introduced."

The good news is that you can run again while you're feeling sore! According to Forman, this can actually help decrease soreness as you get moving.

2. Sore Shins

The fronts of your shins will likely feel sore as well. "As your foot makes contact with the ground, it does so most commonly with a heel strike," Forman tells us. "The muscles on the front of your shins need to absorb two to three times the amount when running versus walking. This will make you sore."

Walking is a stellar form of exercise to aid in the recovery process when your shins are sore.

I'm a Trainer & Give These 7 Cardio Tips to All Women in Their 50s

If Cycling Is Your Main Form of Cardio:

Forman provides another example. If you perform aerobic cycling for 60 minutes three times a week, you may experience the benefits below within the first two months of training.

  • Reduction in body weight
  • Reduction in body fat
  • Improved cholesterol profile
  • Improved heart health

"These benefits have been observed in every age group, male and female, for running and cycling," Forman points out.

If You Can Do The '5-10-5' Cardio Challenge, Your Agility Is Great

How Daily Cardio Impacts Your Overall Cardiovascular Health

fit middle-aged man doing indoor cycling, concept of daily cardio workouts for men over 40
Shutterstock

"They say consistency is king! Does that mean every day? It depends on what we are talking about," Forman tells us. "Not all routines need to be performed daily. Aerobic exercise is one of those routines. For example, in groups new to cardio or aerobic exercise, there was no greater benefit from the standpoint of heart health to doing more than three days per week."

I Switched to Rowing for Cardio & It Transformed My Body

As far as body composition is concerned, there are benefits associated with daily aerobic exercise—until there are not, Forman cautions. "The human body becomes exceptionally efficient at adapting to the demands placed on it, which means, if you run daily, your body will get rid of anything it deems unnecessary to perform the task," he explains. "In this case, you will get rid of fat and muscle. With a significant reduction in muscle mass, you will burn [fewer] calories at rest, become weaker, increase [the] risk of injury, and increase the risk of damaging your heart."

It's important to keep in mind that cardio provides great benefits for your lungs, heart, muscles, brain, and physical appearance. But too much of anything is never a good thing—and cardio is no exception to the rule.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
