KFC Is Bringing a Rare Pizza-Inspired Item to the U.S. For the First Time

KFC surely isn't the first restaurant that comes to mind when you find yourself craving pizza, but that all could change when the chicken chain finally debuts a rare pizza-inspired item in the United States next week.

Starting on Feb. 26, KFC is launching its famous fried chicken and pizza mashup—officially named the "Chizza"—at restaurants nationwide for a limited time. In true KFC fashion, the item bucks tradition by swapping out pizza dough for two 100% white meat fried chicken filets prepared in the Extra Crispy style. Those filets are then topped with zesty marinara sauce, melty mozzarella cheese, and crispy pepperoni.

RELATED: Popeyes vs. KFC: Which Has the Best Bone-In Fried Chicken?

The concept isn't all that different from KFC's legendary retired Double Down sandwich, which also replaces the bread with pieces of fried chicken.

According to a press release, KFC first debuted the Chizza in the Philippines in 2015. It was later offered in several other international markets like Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain, and Mexico, but never made its way to America—until now.

"Fried chicken and pizza collaborated to create something even better – the Chizza," Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., said in a statement. "The fan-favorite mashup is finally available in the U.S. after making its way around the world – try it while you can!"

RELATED: The 10 Unhealthiest Chicken Dishes At Major Restaurant Chains

As a bonus, KFC is also bringing back its Blackberry Lemonade alongside the Chizza.

While the Chizza won't be available nationwide until Feb. 26, select customers in New York City will have the chance to get an early taste. In celebration of the Chizza's very first American debut, KFC will transform one Big Apple restaurant located at 242 E 14th St. into a one-of-a-kind "Chizzeria."

The pop-up eatery, which the release described as a "KFC-ified, modern take on a classic pizzeria," will exclusively serve Chizzas free of charge with a limit of one per customer. The Chizzeria will be open for a limited time on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.

RELATED: The #1 Unhealthiest Fried Chicken Dish at 10 Major Restaurant Chains

Once the Chizza hits menus next week, it will be the latest in a string of new items to debut at KFC since the start of 2024. Last month, the chain launched brand-new Smash'd Potato Bowls that feature mashed potatoes topped with crispy fries, warm cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, and a three-cheese blend. Customers also have the option to top the bowls with five of KFC's hand-breaded chicken nuggets. The Smash'd Potato Bowls were KFC's first new spin on its classic Famous Bowls since it introduced its limited-edition Mac & Cheese Bowls in August 2019.

KFC also expanded its line of Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps in January with two brand-new flavors: a Spicy Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap and a Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap. The limited-edition wraps are no longer available right now, but fans can hope that KFC will bring them back again in the future.