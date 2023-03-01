KFC Is Bringing Back Its Most Iconic Sandwich After Nearly a Decade

Many a restaurant chain has attracted buzz for eye-popping menu items built on bizarre flavor combinations or pure shock factor. For Burger King, it was the limited-time Halloween Whopper with an intriguing black bun flavored with A1 sauce. For Tim Horton's, it was the Buffalo Latte, which combined the flavor of buffalo sauce with coffee. And for KFC, it was the iconic Double Down, which sandwiched bacon, cheese, and sauce not between a typical bun, but between two pieces of fried chicken. If you're a diehard Double Down fan who's been pining for its comeback, KFC has some exciting news for you.

The fried chicken chain is bringing back the breadless sandwich this month for the first time in nearly a decade. Starting March 6, customers will be able to purchase the Double Down at KFC stores nationwide.

RELATED: I Tried KFC's New Snack Wraps and One Tweak Would Have Made Them Excellent

The sandwich was first unveiled back in 2010, and KFC immediately sold more than 10 million of them. But the Double Down wasn't without a dash of controversy—some have dismissed it as a "monstrosity," while others seem to think it's the best thing since, well, sliced bread.

KFC encored the divisive sandwich back in April 2014 for a limited time. This time around its stint on the menus will be equally short as its run is planned for only four weeks.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer for KFC U.S. said in a statement. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

Select fans will be able to snag a Double Down a day early. The first 2,014 customers who pre-order on a special KFC website after signups open on March 2 can experience the Double Down on March 5.

For those who were never quite on board with the Double Down, KFC is also debuting a brand-new fried chicken sandwich that will serve up all the elements of it on a traditional bun. The Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich includes a double-breaded white meat chicken filet, two pieces of bacon, cheese, pickles, and the Colonel's real mayo on a toasted brioche bun. The sandwich is also only available for a limited time starting on March 6.

"We realize leaving the buns behind isn't for everyone, so our newest Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich was designed for those who are looking for the craveable taste of bacon and cheese added to the chicken sandwich perfected by the fried chicken experts," Chavez said.