KFC Is Adding 6 Exciting New Items To the Menu

One year after rolling out its Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, KFC is giving customers even more ways to enjoy this popular menu item. Today, the chain unveiled its new Saucy Nuggets, plus a brand-new dessert.

The sauce-covered nuggets will be available nationwide starting April 1. These come in five flavors, three of which are new to the fried chicken chain.

There's the Honey Sriracha (45 calories per nugget), which is a "sweet heat sauce" featuring red chili peppers, garlic, and honey. Also new to KFC is the sweet, savory, and umami Korean BBQ (45 calories per nugget), which is made with soy sauce, garlic, sugar, and sesame. The third new sauce hitting the chain is the Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce (45 calories per nugget). This sauce presents sweet and tangy flavors like pineapple, garlic, vinegar, and chili.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Then, there are the two returning sauces. According to KFC, these "have inspired petitions advocating for their return." The Nashville Hot (60 calories per nugget) is a smoky and spicy option, while the Georgia Gold (60 calories per nugget) is a honey mustard-style barbecue sauce made with vinegar, honey, and savory seasoning.

KFC customers can purchase the new Saucy Nuggets in a 10-piece order for $5.99 or as part of a combo meal with a medium drink and Secret Recipe Fries for $9.99. However, pricing can vary by location.

KFC is also dishing out free 10-piece orders of Saucy Nuggets for customers who spend at least $10 when ordering on the KFC website or app.

"KFC has never been so finger lickin' good—literally," Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer at KFC U.S., said in a press release. "We've entered the sauce chat. Our KFC Nuggets—made from 100% white meat chicken and hand-breaded with KFC's secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices—dripping with these sauces create an unmatched flavor experience, with something for every palate."

The chain's new menu items don't stop at the Saucy Nuggets. KFC will also expand its dessert offerings with the debut of its Apple Pie Poppers (80 calories each). These feature a buttery, flaky crust filled with warm apple pie filling. Customers can snag four of these for $2.49, though prices may vary by location.

Last month, KFC introduced its Chizza (820 calories)—a fried chicken pizza mashup item—to U.S. restaurants. Available for a limited time, this item was previously only available in international markets. The Chizza consists of two fried chicken filets topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.