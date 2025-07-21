This Iconic Chicken Chain is Plotting a “Big Comeback”

Even hardcore KFC fans will admit the chain hasn’t been itself for a while—once the leader of the chicken chains, the restaurant has been in steady decline, with customers appalled by rising prices and a steep dip in quality. The chicken market is now so saturated with chains such as Raising Cane’s, Chick-fil-A, and Popeyes, KFC essentially got edged out of the market. But this might soon change: KFC’s U.S. president Catherine Tan-Gillespie, who was appointed to the role in February, just announced a new plan to turn things around for the iconic brand. Here’s what chicken-lovers need to know.

Kentucky Fried Comeback

Tan-Gillespie acknowledges the brand has gone off course and needs to get back to its roots, which is exceptional chicken at a reasonable price. “I’m incredibly passionate about getting the brand back to its rightful place on the fried chicken podium,” she told ABC. “Most incumbent brands and legacy brands, sometimes we lose some ground — so now is the time to come back.”

Turning Things Around

Tan-Gillespie is aware there is now stiff competition in the crispy chicken space, saying, “it’s the place to be, it’s growing and the competitor intensity is definitely there.” She has a three-pronged approach to turning KFC’s image around: Putting customers first, focusing on the actual food, and modernizing customer experience and pricing. “We’re no longer being chicken about our chicken,” Tan-Gillespie said.

Free Chicken!

The first major promotion as part of this new approach is sure to strike a chord with fans: Guests who spend $15+ or more can unlock a “Free Bucket on Us”—available through the KFC app or KFC.com. “We’re well aware of the latest fried chicken rankings and I’m fired up to launch a bold Kentucky Fried Comeback and remind America exactly who we are, ” Tan-Gillespie says. “If people can give their ex a million second chances, I hope our fans can give us one. By listening to our customers and addressing feedback, we’ll reclaim our rightful place in the fried chicken game we started. Come back and give us a shot—your first bucket’s on us.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Colonel Sanders Gets Serious

Customers may have noticed Colonel Sanders doesn’t look quite as cheerful these days—it’s a deliberate move, KFC says, to show the brand is “serious about winning back the hearts (and stomachs) of its fans,” hence the stern look. “The Colonel would not be happy about our market share, and we’re serious about reminding America exactly who we are: the game changer with a relentless pursuit of the best fried chicken. We won’t smile until our customers do,” Tan-Gillespie says.

New Creative Spot

KFC teamed up chef, restauranteur, actor and KFC fan Matty Matheson for “The Colonel Lived So We Could Chicken” campaign, which has already racked up hundreds of thousands of views. “The writer and director should be doing feature films. This was better than anything I’ve seen in theaters lately. There’s enough true life stuff in Sander’s life to make for a short movie,” one fan said.