Award-Winning Better-Burger Chain Is Opening 6 New Locations—Here's Where

Burger lovers, rejoice! A restaurant chain that has won several regional "Best Burger" titles is bringing its award-winning food to new parts of the country.

Killer Burger—known for its 100% natural beef burgers and local craft beers—announced an exciting new expansion deal on Aug. 27. Local franchisee Cascade Dining (headed by Dave Edwards) plans to develop six new Killer Burger locations in the South Puget Sound Region over the next five years.

10 Fastest-Growing Burger Chains You're About to See Everywhere

With 23 restaurants currently operating in the Pacific Northwest, the planned new locations will significantly grow Killer Burger's footprint. Tacoma, Puyallup, and Olympia, Wash., are among the markets where the planned new stores will open.

This is Killer Burger's second six-unit development deal with Cascade Dining. As part of the chain's first agreement with the franchisee (announced in Feb. 2023), Cascade is opening three restaurants in Salem and Bend, Ore., and another three in Boise, Idaho, over the next few years. According to a press release, Cascade's first Salem location opened its doors to customers in April last year.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Dave Edwards and his team to open six more Killer Burger units in the coming years," Killer Burger CEO John Dikos said in a statement. "Dave and his team's dedication to operational excellence ensures that we're providing the ultimate burger experience that we promise each and every customer, and their recommitment to our brand demonstrates the value proposition we are able to offer franchisees. As we continue to scale our concept, we remain focused on expanding into new markets and filling out whitespace in the markets we're currently in with incredible franchisees like Dave."

5 Burger Chains With the Most Food Quality Complaints In 2024

Burger fans near Seattle should also keep their eyes peeled for Killer Burger restaurant openings in their area moving forward. When announcing its first development deal with Cascade Dining in early 2024, the chain also unveiled another agreement that will bring three Killer Burger restaurants to the city over the next couple of years.

Killer Burger isn't the only popular burger chain that's growing at a rapid speed right now. The beloved regional brand Culver's expects to open a whopping 51 locations in 2024, with Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Florida, and Indiana all slated to receive new restaurants. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is also planning to open 65 new locations this year, which would be an even higher total than the 62 stores it debuted in 2023.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e