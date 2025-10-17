Costco‘s Kirkland Signature label is loved by shoppers for offering fantastic quality at exceptional value for money—products under the KS umbrella easily rival big name brands. While there are hundreds of Kirkland Signature buys customers are obsessed with, the warehouse chain is always adding new treasures to the inventory, making each shopping trip a treasure hunt. So which items are worth checking out on your next trip? Here are 11 Kirkland buys Costco members say are hidden steals right now.

Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy

The Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety pack is on sale for $19.99, down from $23.99, and perfect for Halloween. “I came home with our bags of candy and was immediately asked for a few pieces. I had anticipated this and bought a regular candy bar on the way home. Once the bag is breached, the eating does not stop!” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Mocha Crunch Bar Cake

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Kirkland Signature Mocha Crunch Bar Cake, which is one sale right now for $18.15 down from $21.15, and lasts for a very long time. “I need to immediately portion out what I’m not going to eat that day and freeze it. It at least spreads out the food coma over several weeks and not a single weekend,” one member joked.

Double Sided Gift Wrap

It’s never too early to think about wrapping gifts, and the Kirkland Signature Double Sided Gift Wrap is a must-have item (six rolls for $39.99). Shoppers can choose between Bright or Kraft for their design (both look cute but the Kraft is so pretty). “Costco’s wrapping paper is always top notch and very durable and I love the prints,” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Caramel Brownie Sundae

Shoppers love the new food court Caramel Brownie Sundae, which is just $2.99 for a large cup of ice cream. “I loved it. The brownie bites are fudgy and the caramel sauce isn’t overly sweet. 10/10. A comparable sundae at Dairy Queen would be at least $7 or $8,” one member raved.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

The Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake with Whipped Topping is a fantastic deal for $24.96, shoppers say. “I live alone. I cut mine into quarters, gave 1/4 to each of my side neighbors and ate the other half over a course of 5 days,” one shopper said.

Pumpkin Streusel Muffin

The Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins ($7.93 for eight) are another must-have item. “Where have you been all my life?” one happy member said. “The weather here is still really warm, but I’ve had a terrible pumpkin craving this week. Today, I stumbled upon the pumpkin muffins. Ok, I may have followed the shaft of heavenly light to the bakery. I’ve never paid attention that these were a thing in year’s past, but OMG did these hit all the right notes for me. I have to rush a bunch of these into my freezer. Otherwise I will finish off the 8 pack by tomorrow.”

Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Coffee Cake

The Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Coffee Cake is a steal at $11.34 but very dangerous to keep in the house, shoppers say. “‘Yeah, we made a cinnamon coffee cake and slathered butter on the top of it and rolled it around in more cinnamon sugar, so what’. I’ll take 20. Seriously, this is so good,” one member joked.

Kirkland Signature Organic Hemp Hearts

Costco shoppers can get 6 lbs of the Kirkland Signature Organic Hemp Hearts for just $54.99. “This product is not only tasty, but is a great price for the quantity and quality,” one shopper said. “We trust Costco for offering products that are a cut above other sellers. The healthy attributes of Hemp Hearts make this well worth it.”

Kirkland Signature Organic Tomato Paste

The Kirkland Signature Organic Tomato Paste is a must-have item at just $10.99 for 12 cans. “Excellent quality, great price. What more could I want?👍” one shopper said. “I love this tomato paste, and I’ve been buying it literally for years! The price is right, and it is a wonderful product! I have found this to be consistently true with most of the brands at Costco puts their name on, the Kirkland Signature!” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Whole Black Peppercorn

The jar of the Kirkland Signature Whole Black Peppercorn is just $7.69 for 14.1 oz. “Best pepper on the market for the best price,” one member shared. “Great product both quality and quantity for the money,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Crushed Red Pepper

Costco shoppers rave about the Kirkland Signature Crushed Red Pepper (just $4.79 for 10 oz). “Excellent quality at a great price!” one shopper said. “I have had trouble finding peppers that were suitably hot. Finally I found these and love them,” another said. Some Costco members use the pepper flakes to keep squirrels away from their flowers and plants—good to know!