7 Kirkland Deals at Costco Members Call ‘Total Jackpots’

I love Kirkland Signature, Costco‘s in-house brand. While I feel confident shopping for anything at the warehouse, ranging from mattresses and big-ticket electronics to eggs and frozen foods, whenever I pick up an item with a Kirkland Signature label, I know it will be the highest quality and lowest price compared to the competition. However, some items are next-level, whether an everyday high-value item or currently on sale for an unbelievably low price. Here are 7 Kirkland deals at Costco that members are calling a total jackpot.

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars are a must-buy during the final weeks of summer. According to shoppers, they are better than name brands but totally addictive. “They are so fantastic I’ve had to stop buying them. I ate one a day for like 3 months straight and unsurprisingly gained weight. The Häagen-Dazs ones are typically more expensive and taste worse in my opinion,” a shopper commented this week on Reddit. “I went through a deep depression. Ate these for weeks. They prevented me from killing myself,” a Redditor writes. “Don’t do it. Highly addictive,” another says.

Kirkland Signature Wipes

Kirkland Signature Baby Wipes are $4 off this month. According to shoppers, they are the best value even when they aren’t on sale. “Currently using Kirkland wipes and diapers with my baby and they’re better than anything else we tried,” one says. “Same, on baby 2. We only buy Kirkland diapers and wipes now. So few blowouts,” another agrees. “I’ve been a nanny for over 10 years and have had multiple nanny kids use Kirkland brand diapers and wipes- they’re great! The wipes are very gentle and friendly to sensitive or eczema prone skin and the diapers fit well and can hold a long nap in without leaking,” a third says.

Kirkland Signature K-Cups

Shoppers are well aware that Kirkland Signature K-Cups are not only a great deal, but taste as amazing as name brands. Right now, the 120-count boxes of Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pods, the Breakfast Blend, and Summit Roast, all Keurig-branded are a total jackpot at an additional $6 off a box.

Kirkland Signature Men’s Crew Neck Tee

Many shoppers have been stocking up on Kirkland Signature Men’s Crew Neck Tee, which averages out to about $4 a shirt if you buy them at the store. Online, get the 6-pack for $24.99. “This is my second time buying these. I tried another national brand and they just don’t compare to these! These are by far the heaviest weight tee that last for years. I will never purchase any other tee from now on,” one writes. “This is just a great t-shirt. The cotton is thick and feels super smooth, not flimsy at all. I’ve washed it a bunch of times, and it hasn’t stretched out. The black color is still as vibrant as the day I got it—no fading. It’s also the perfect length for tucking in, which is a huge plus. It’s a reliable, comfortable shirt that I’d definitely recommend,” another says.

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear HE Liquid Laundry Detergent

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, 146 loads, 194 fl oz, is cheaper than All Free and Clear on a normal day. But right now shoppers are stocking up because the fragrance free detergent is on sale, for $3.60 off. “​​Works great, smells good, and good price. Best for sensitive skin like I have,” one shopper commented this week. “Love how clean my garments come out. No skin irritation or lingering scents to worry about, just simple clean. Pretty good at getting rid of daily stains, but may need to spot treat really tough stains. Overall really great detergent at a economical price always at Costco,” another added.

Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set

Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set, $74.99 online for a full-sized set, is an unparalleled value. “They feel like a $200 set of sheets, incredibly soft right away and so high quality! I had the entry level Brooklinen bedding in the past, it was expensive and never felt this good. Costco wins again! Also the $99 down duvet is chefs kiss,” writes one Redditor. The cotton sheets are “extremely soft yet crisp,” while the fitted sheet “has wonderful elastic-reinforced corners that make the sheets easy to put on the mattress and KEEP on the mattress if you are not a sound sleeper,” writes a reveiwer. “I have bought other highly praised sheets such as Brooklinen and these are equivalent if not better in quality to their percale/luxe sets in my opinion.”

Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt

Fans, including nutritionists, regularly hail the Kirkland Signature variety as better than any name brand and a healthy must-buy if you are trying to lose weight. “The fat-free plain Greek yogurt. Just like Fage,” one popular comment reads. “YES. I just got my first container this week and I am shocked at how good it is. It might even be better than Fage!” another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e