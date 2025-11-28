7 Kirkland Foods Shoppers Say Are ‘Worth Grabbing Early’ Right Now

Every year around this time I start making a “must-have” list for Thanksgiving and Christmas, prepping for the one big Costco shopping trip before the holidays really kick in. Going shopping too close to the big day is usually a stressful experience, so the sooner the essentials are in the fridge, freezer, and pantry, the better. There are several items I always get in November and December to make things as easy as possible: Here are seven Kirkland Signature foods worth grabbing early.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Anyone who enjoys ice cream on their holiday pie absolutely needs to grab a container of the Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. Delicious and versatile, this simple dessert goes with pie, berries, even a dollop in hot chocolate for Hot Chocolate Float. Other shoppers call this ice cream “divine” and they’re right.

Kirkland Signature Fresh Goat Cheesee

The Kirkland Signature Fresh Goat Cheese is perfect for making savory dishes like quiches, or just as part of a beautiful charcuterie platter. The quality and value for money on this cheese is unmatched and I will be deeply upset if Costco ever discontinues it.

Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves

The Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves are another must-have holiday item for baking and snacking. “I buy all my nuts from Costco. High quality for an incredible price,” another shopper said. Of course, you could always just pick up a pecan pie from the bakery but making your own is just fun, assuming you have the time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites

The Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites are a staple item in my freezer/fridge, and heat up beautifully in the air fryer. They’re great for a mess-free breakfast on busy days, a savory snack, or even a lunchbox item. They are fantastic and so much better value-wise than the Starbucks one.

Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates

The Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates are perfect for entertaining—they look and taste like the classic Godiva/Neuhaus chocolates and the box itself is stunning. These are imported from Belgium so I would be very curious if the manufacturers are one of the big labels.

Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere Imported French Brie

Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere Imported French Brie is one of those must-have holiday items—every year I bake a Brie in its round container and serve it as a holiday snack and every year it’s one of the first items to disappear. The huge Kirkland one is not only delicious and great quality but it’s huuuuuuge, so everyone gets to have some melty yummy cheese.

Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection

The Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection is just so good, and an absolute necessity for the holiday season. This beautiful box is imported from Scotland and contains rich, buttery shortbread that will easily last a while (the cookies are quite filling). The container is so pretty it’s worth it for that alone.