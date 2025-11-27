7 Kirkland Groceries Costco Fans Say Are the Best This Month

Costco‘s Kirkland Signature brand continues to get rave reviews from shoppers who love the quality, value, and taste of the private label brand. Right now, the warehouse chain is rolling out plenty of holiday treats and deli ready foods, perfect for everyday use but also for holiday meals. So what are fans recommending right now? Here are seven of the best Kirkland Signature groceries to grab this month.

Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants

The Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants in the bakery section are addictive, shoppers say. “I just discovered the blueberry cheesecake croissants… 🤯 I haven’t seen these before, and I don’t think I should get these again, since I just ate 3 in one sitting 🥲,” one shopper said. “These things are gonna kill me. The caramelized part is the best part of them,” another said.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter

The Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter is delicious, members say. “We use the Kirkland grass-fed at my coffee shop for bagels and paninis. I really enjoy it over the standard salted butter,” one shopper said. “I have issues with dairy and the KS New Zealand grass fed butter is the only one I’ve found I can use in copious amounts and it doesn’t hurt my stomach,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Lobster Mac & Cheese

Costco shoppers are spotting the Kirkland Signature Lobster Mac & Cheese showing up on shelves. “We made them for the first time today and tried one. It’s a little salty but not awful. I’d recommend mixing the top claw meat into the rest of the mac before covering in foil and baking it….it might help the claw meat from drying out,” one member shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Whole Smoked Turkey

Costco members are snapping up the Kirkland Signature Whole Smoked Turkey. “We always get it for the last few years. It’s really good. Definitely has some ham or bacon flavor. If you prefer moist dark meat like me, I think it’s the way to go,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup

The Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cups are a must-have item, shoppers say. “The Kirkland brands are very good and cost effective. Pacific Bold and Breakfast blend in particular,” one shared.

Kirkland Signature Toscano Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Shoppers are comparing their favorite Costco olive oils, with many raving about the Kirkland Signature Toscano Extra Virgin Olive Oil. “I recommend the Kirkland Signature Tuscany olive oil if your stores carry it. It was my first olive oil where I fell in love with its flavors as a olive oil noob,” one member said.

Costco Flowers

Costco shoppers love the floral section. “These roses were purchased on Oct 27. Have had to toss a few over the last several days, but nearly 2.5 weeks for flowers to still look this good is pretty amazing,” one member said. “I’ve spent $100+ on roses from actual florists that last a week tops. And this is my experience with Costco flowers almost every time. I don’t know how they do it or why these flowers are different/better than any flowers I get from a florist.”