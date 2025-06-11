7 Kirkland Items That Are Cheaper Than Ever This Month

Kirkland Signature products are fan-favorites for good reason—the Costco private label is known for offering high quality goods for impressive value, even when compared to Costco’s typically lower prices for products bought in bulk. While the warehouse chain has regular deals and bargains available for lucky shoppers, Kirkland Signature sales tend to be more random—and very welcomed by members. Here are seven Kirkland Signature items cheaper than ever right now.

Kirkland Signature Chewable Vitamin C

Kirkland Signature Chewable Vitamin C is on sale for $15.49, down from $17.99. Costco members love how effective this supplement is. “I have taken this Vitamin C for probably at least 20 or more years and attribute my good health to taking and other great supplements from Costco,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Fish Oil

Costco members love the quality and value of the Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Fish Oil, on sale for $20.49 from $24.99. “About 20 years ago my Doctor said that I should take 2 OTC fish oil capsules in the morning and again in the evening to support a healthy heart and blood circulation system,” one shopper said. “He highly recommended the Kirkland brand Wild Alaskan Fish Oil capsules. I have been taking this fish oil every day since that time.”

Kirkland Signature Calcium Citrate Magnesium and Zinc

Kirkland Signature Calcium Citrate Magnesium and Zinc is $14.49 down from $16.99, and shoppers are very happy with how effective this supplement is. “This product provides a convenient and effective way to support bone health and overall wellness,” one shopper said. “What sets this supplement apart is its combination of calcium citrate and magnesium. Calcium is essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth, while magnesium plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including muscle function and energy production.”

Kirkland Signature Fish Oil

Kirkland Signature Fish Oil is $18.49, down from $21.99, but even at full price members are impressed with the value for money. “Great price compared to other brands. It’s easy to swallow. Each tablet contains 1000 mg, more than the daily recommended dose!” one shared.

Kirkland Signature Liquid Laundry Detergent

Costco shoppers say the Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Liquid Laundry Detergent ($16.39 down from $19.99) is easily comparable to brands like Persil and Tide. “This is the best laundry soap I have ever used. My daughter uses it for her commercial laundry business. Her customers love it,” one member said.

Kirkland Signature Super B-Complex with Electrolytes

Kirkland Signature Super B-Complex with Electrolytes is $15.99 down from $18.49. “This is a great multi-B vitamin with C vitamin. It is not hard to swallow,” one shopper said. “This vitamin has all the necessary B vitamins and more at a great price,” another agreed. “The doses and types of vitamin B contained are well documented as extremely beneficial in some medical journals I’ve read.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Acid Controller Tablets

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Acid Controller Tablets ($10.99 down from $12.99) is a fan-favorite item. “No surprise this is a great product at a fantastic price,” one shopper said. “I had to order it online because it’s not in the store anymore. I think it should still be in the store, but I’m grateful I can still get it online.”