7 Kirkland Items Members Say Are Better Than Anything at Target

When it comes to the Costco vs. Target debate, things can get pretty heated. While Target offers a broader variety and the option to buy in smaller quantities, according to shoppers, there are some items that Costco simply outperforms Target in terms of quality and value. Here are 7 Kirkland Signature items members say are better than anything at Target or other grocery stores.



Kirkland Signature Diapers

Kirkland Signature Diapers are a hit with new parents. “It’s been a few years but my experience with the Up & Up diapers were that they were absolute garbage. They burst and got the gel stuff all over my baby. Bought them once and never again. Maybe they fixed them, but I stuck with Costco which sized similar to Huggies,” one person wrote. “I had a similar experience with Up & Up. Never had issues with Kirkland. They’re the best quality as well as value,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn

Many shoppers swear that Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn is movie theater-worthy. “There’s a lot of stuff I buy at Costco for the savings but there’s several things I only buy at Costco because the Kirkland brand is just better. The popcorn is the best you can buy. It a bonus that you get 44 bags for the price of 10 at the grocery store,” one shopper states.

Kirkland Signature Strawberry Spread

Don’t sleep on Kirkland Signature Strawberry Spread – or raspberry. “The organic strawberry spread is the best I’ve had except my grandmas,” says one Redditor. “I feel the same way about the organic raspberry jam. Try it on ice cream!” adds another. “Yes! I love the Raspberry jam so much. Every time it’s around, I pick up a couple jars because it’s not available year round. I love that it’s not loaded with sugar and a bit on the tart side, compared to other brands. So delicious,” a third says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt

Both shoppers and nutritionists favor Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt for its health benefits and unparalleled value. “Incidentally, the Kirkland Greek Yogurt is pretty fantastic, especially with a little monk fruit sweetener and blueberries,” one says. “I go crazy on the Kirkland No Fat Greek Yogurt lol. I get 5-6 of them each time i go, so 18 pounds of greek yogurt,” another agrees.

Generic Medication

Lots of shoppers swear by Costco’s generic medication. “Yes on those allergy meds! Our pediatrician told us to go get the Kirkland brand because it was the same and so much

cheaper!” writes one. “Had to get some Benadryl for a sick foster cat today. It was 10% cheaper to get 600 Kirkland tablets than it was to get 24 from Walgreens,” another said.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Another item that Costco shoppers swear is the best in town? Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup. “I don’t know why but the Kirkland organic maple syrup is just better than all other maple syrups lol,” one notes. “It really is, though! I’ve had a lot of maple syrup and Kirkland is far and away the absolute best, hands down,” another writes.

Kirkland Signature Frozen Chicken Chunks

Over in the freezer section, Kirkland Signature Frozen Chicken Chunks are a must-buy. “Tastes almost like Chick-fil-A nuggets. No other frozen chicken has been nearly as tasty,” one states. Others swear they are better than Just Bare, available at Target. “We always did just bare then switched to these. Pretty comparable replacement and the price is definitely better. We were die hard Just Bare before so I’d definitely give the Kirkland ones a try,” someone adds.