7 Kirkland Items at Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On

As an expert shopper, I am obsessed with Kirkland Signature. I am all about getting the most bang for your buck – top quality for a reasonable price – and that’s what Costco’s in-house brand is all about. In case you are curious about what KS products are hot right now, I have the rundown.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Many shoppers say Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is more delicious than name-brand options. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked comment reads. Many declare it “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another said.

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars

If you prefer ice cream bars, stock up on Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars. “They are so fantastic I’ve had to stop buying them. I ate one a day for like 3 months straight and unsurprisingly gained weight. The Häagen-Dazs ones are typically more expensive and taste worse in my opinion,” a shopper commented this week on Reddit. “I went through a deep depression. Ate these for weeks. They prevented me from killing myself,” a Redditor writes. “Don’t do it. Highly addictive,” another says.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are better than Just Bare. and a great dupe for Chick-fil-A nuggets at a fraction of the price. They are antibiotic, hormone- and steroid-free and offer 16 grams of protein for a 3-ounce serving. “The Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast are better,” one says. “I think the Kirkland’s nuggets are Chick-fil-A nuggets. I love them either way,” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

I always have a bottle of Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup in my fridge. Multiple Reddit feeds are filled with shoppers who maintain that the syrup is a fantastic deal compared to other stores. And, if you find the limited edition version, it’s even better. “Used to buy my organic pure maple syrup at the farmer’s market directly from the farmer. Average cost was $8 for 8oz. This product from Costco is just as good at a fraction of the price,” one shopper writes. “I love this syrup – we typically drive 45 minutes one way to Costco just to get this. Great price. Great taste. And organic!” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Chicken and Waffles

Costco just dropped Kirkland Signature Chicken and Waffles and the deli item is creating a frenzy on social media. “New chicken and waffles has finally landed at our @costco warehouse! Who has tried? I think it’s pretty tasty. The waffle is like a liege waffle and the chicken is slightly crispy and very tasty! The hot honey has a kick but not super hot. I would buy this again,” What’s in Your Cart wrote.

Kirkland Signature Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant

If you are wanting a decadent pastry-slash-dessert, follow the lead of one Portland food blogger. “New! Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant 🥐🫐 Would you like to try some 😌 @costcodeals,” they asked. The unanimous response? Yes. “They are sooooo yummy ! 😋” a follower commented. Lots of shopper maintain that this is a hot item selling out fast.

Kirkland Signature Trail Mix Snack Packs

Kirkland Signature Trail Mix Snack Packs are pre-portioned perfectly for a snack or meal. “These trail mix packets are ideal for lunch at 320 calories. They also are a perfect size for my wife who is a type 1 diabetic, and this allows her to carefully monitor her blood sugars with a constant supply of insulin. Not only that, they are extremely tasty!” writes one shopper. They are a perfect balance of peanuts, raisins, and chocolate, “you know, for when you want to pretend it’s healthy while hunting for the M&Ms. Convenient for hikes, work, or just inhaling five packs in one sitting. 10/10, would delude myself again,” another writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e