7 Kirkland Items Shoppers Say Are “Irreplaceable”

Costco‘s Kirkland Signature brand is fairly impressive across the board—the private label is known for better quality and value than many of the more expensive big-name companies, but certain items are non-negotiables. Seasoned shoppers know there are specific Kirkland products which cannot be replaced or rivaled by competing brands, and swear undying loyalty to these must-have gems. Here are seven items where Costco shoppers say only Kirkland will do.

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn

Costco shoppers rave about the Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn. “The popcorn is the best you can buy. It is a bonus that you get 44 bags for the price of 10 at the grocery store,” one Redditor said. “I had recently read reviews of the top 10 brands of microwave popcorn and Kirkland was rated #1. We decided to try it vs our usual popular brand name. The popcorn was excellent. Just the right amount of butter and salt. Would definitely recommend and purchase again,” another shopper confirmed.

Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberry Spread

The Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberry Spread is a must-have item, according to shoppers. “The organic strawberry spread is the best I’ve had except my grandmas,” one said. “I feel the same way about the organic raspberry jam. Try it on ice cream!” another commented.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Kirkland Signature Kitchen Trash Bag

The Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bags are a fan-favorite Costco buy. “I bought my house in 2006. I just opened my third box of Kirkland kitchen garbage bags,” one member shared. “Both the big kitchen ones and the 5,000,000 or whatever pack of small ones too. They last forever,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto

Costco shoppers say no name-brand comes close to the taste and quality of the Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto. “This isn’t rocket science but since I’m in a household of one, I create small portions in an ice cube tray and freeze,” one member shared. “Dump the pesto cubes into a freezer-safe storage container and they don’t suffer at all from being frozen. Then I’m not racing the clock to eat the giant jar of pesto. It truly is the best. I’m a trained chef and I quit making pesto from scratch YEARS ago when I discovered Costco’s.”

Kirkland Signature Prosecco

Kirkland Signature Prosecco DOCG is another must-have Costco item, according to members. “I get like 6 bottles every time I throw a party. Always a huge hit and you can throw it in with some liquor and fruit juice to make a great large batch punch,” one shopper said. “Absolutely! It’s a lovely thing, ain’t it!? Brunch or Dinner, it’s a hit!” another agreed.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich

The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich is unbeatable, shoppers say. “I tried the breakfast sandwiches recently and they’re so good! I prefer them over the Starbucks breakfast sandwiches,” one member said. “Cooking these in the air fryer slaps and the only way to go!” another advised. “The croissant has a buttery taste and bacon cooks nice in the air fryer. In the microwave the taste is fine but the overall texture suffers. I like to thaw in the fridge the night before or longer. Then toss in the air fryer as per instructions except I separate between the egg and bacon which helps the bacon crisp up better and cooks more evenly overall.”

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

Costco members rave about the Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup.

“I don’t know why but the Kirkland organic maple syrup is just better than all other maple syrups,” one shopper said. “It really is, though! I’ve had a lot of maple syrup and Kirkland is far and away the absolute best, hands down,” another agreed.