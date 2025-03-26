7 Little-Known Kirkland Products With Cult Followings

There are certain Kirkland Signature products everyone knows about—the $5 rotisserie chicken, the food court hot dogs, the alcohol and olive oil, and so on. But what about the unsung heroes, the must-have items filling up carts, the quiet contenders who aren't flashy but shoppers can't do without? You're far more likely to rave about the infamous Kirkland Tuxedo Cake than you are Kirkland Sea Salt, and yet the latter is beloved amongst shoppers at the giant warehouse chain. Here are 7 little-known Kirkland products that have fully earned their cult status.

Kirkland Signature Minced California Garlic

The Kirkland Signature Minced California Garlic ($8.49) is a kitchen staple, members say. "Noticed my nephew, a good cook, used this garlic in roasted veggies," one shopper said. "So fragrant in the oven and tasted delicious. Loved that it wasn't bitter or had off flavors like many other brands. Still, I was afraid to buy this large a container but at such a great value (4 times the amount for the same price) I decided to order it anyway. Has stayed fresh tasting in every recipe even though packed in water instead of oil. Attribute that to how well sealed it is. Difficulty reopening is actually the only down side. Otherwise, it's the best bottled minced garlic out there."

Kirkland Signature Nut Bars

Kirkland Signature Nut Bars ($17.99) are a must-have, Costco members say. "These are absolutely wonderful. Somehow they are perfect both for a snack or a dessert…and I think would even work for breakfast in a pinch! Delicious and healthy," one shopper commented in the reviews.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters

Costco members are obsessed with the Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters ($10.99 for 2 lbs), raving about how delicious they are. "Change my mind: Kirkland Cashew Clusters are the best snack you can buy at Costco," one Redditor declared. "I will totally not change your mind. These are my fave too!! Great in their own or mixed with some Greek yogurt," another responded.

Kirkland Signature Pure Sea Salt

Kirkland Signature Pure Sea Salt ($3.99) is apparently harvested from the pristine waters off of Brazil's northern coast and Costco shoppers love this pantry staple. "I've been purchasing this item for many years. It's a great value," one member said. "I wouldn't use any other salt after discovering this sea salt at Costco," another verified buyer confirmed.

Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter

The Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter ($9.69) is one of the best things in store, shoppers say. "This almond butter is fantastic. It tastes great, and it's healthier than peanut butter but hits that same craving spot. And no seed oils!!" one customer said. "This almond butter contains almonds. NO sugar! The texture is great and it provides my breakfast protein & fat without any additives," another raved.

Kirkland Signature Turkey Jerky

In truly a case of "you don't know what you've got til it's gone", Costco shoppers were panicking when the Kirkland Signature Turkey Jerky ($12.99) disappeared from shelves a few months ago, only to make a triumphant return. "It's back!!! My local warehouse is stocking the Kirkland turkey jerky again–picked up 3 bags today. And–bonus–it was regularly priced at $9.49 a bag. It used to be $12-13. Same Costco item # (1259073), same size (13.5 oz)," one Redditor shared. "Yes, I saw it the other day too, and couldn't believe it (yay!). I also bought 3 bags. It is good tasting jerky," another responded.

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed ($12.49 for 10) is another must-have pantry staple, shoppers say. "I can't stop buying this! We use it as a snack, a main course addition, and a base for many Japanese dishes. It's very healthy, and my child appreciates it too," one customer said. "I love this seaweed for a few different reasons," another commented. "First and foremost, it's organic, which is very important to our family. Second, it's a very generous helping of seaweed versus another popular brand that they sell at other stores. Lastly, it's packed with vitamins, and my daughter loves it as a snack or with her dinner. She used it to pick up her rice to eat it. It's a great product and I hope Costco will always have it available!"