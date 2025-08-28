11 Best Kirkland Buys From Costco This Week

Costco‘s iconic Kirkland Signature brand can be relied upon for quality and value that beats many big name labels. If you’re planning a shopping trip and need inspiration, or just compiling an online list, there are so many amazing goodies to choose from. Some of these items were removed from shelves and just popped up again online, and others are new, but all are highly-rated by shoppers. From delicious cold brew coffee to the best sockeye you can get outside of Alaska, these fan-favorite items are raved about by members. Here are 11 of the best Kirkland Signature buys from Costco this week.

Organic Greek Feta

Costco shoppers love the Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Feta (but recommend switching out the brine if it’s not consumed within two weeks). “It’s a lot for the 2 of us but we really like this feta,” one Redditor said. “So when we get it we focus on using it. First thing I do is make a spanakopita. That uses up 4 cups. I then vacuum seal and freeze much of it. It freezes that way really well.”

Chicken Breast Fillets

The Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are perfect for making chicken sandwiches, shoppers say. “They are delicious! So moist, even in the air fryer!” one member shared. “A quick 7-10 minutes, crunchy breading and moist meat, and dinner is ready! Many uses, chicken salad, sandwiches, added to pasta dishes, etc.We go through these quickly so I’ll be buying more when I go to Costco today.”

Garlic Butter Shrimp

Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp is easy to prep and delicious, members say, especially if you add pasta. “Love these!!!! Add pasta and veggies and you’ve got the perfect meal!!!!” one Redditor raved. “Simple way to make pasta night easy peasy! Add a little cream & Asiago if you want to get real crazy!” another recommended.

Fresh Goat Cheese

Kirkland Signature Fresh Goat Cheese is a fan-favorite Costco item. “I’ve been buying this cheese for several years now and I just love it!!” one shopper said. “Calzones. Hear me out — goat cheese instead of ricotta. I use the whole log,” another recommended.

Sweet Heat Snack Mix

Kirkland Signature Sweet Heat Snack Mix is another favorite with Costco members. The snack was removed from shelves last year but now it’s back. “This is our family’s favorite mix!!!” one shopper said. “We buy at least 3 bags each time we shop. If you start you can’t stop, just a fair warning.”

Espresso Blend Whole Bean Coffee

Kirkland Signature Espresso Blend Whole Bean Coffee, Dark Roast is tremendous value for money, shoppers say. “Unbelievable price for this coffee considering the quality of the blend, robustness of the flavor profiles deep in chocolate notes, thick voluminous crema that comes out of an espresso extraction,” one member said. “This coffee was made for espresso lovers and I have a double shot latte at least three times a week. It used to be around $22 now it’s hovering around $13!!”

Fabric Softener Sheets

Kirkland Signature Fabric Softener Sheets are a must-have laundry staple, members say. “The cost per sheet is low and the effectiveness is high. I have somewhat sensitive skin and these sheets do not seem to cause me any adverse reaction,” one shopper said. “We have been using these for years. They are great, good value and I order and have them sent to me. Free shipping with a minimum purchase, so we order all our household goods at the same time,” another agreed.

Butter Toffee Cashews

The Kirkland Signature Butter Toffee Cashews are addictive, members say. “The flavor is rich and indulgent, and it’s hard to stop eating just one handful,” one shopper shared. “I also appreciate that these cashews are a good source of protein and fiber. They’re a great snack to keep on hand for when I’m feeling hungry between meals.”

Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon

The Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon is a big hit with fans who appreciate the portions being individually vacuum sealed. “I used to work in the plant that made these. Costco got the grade A. Best sockeye you’ll get outside Naknek!” one Redditor shared.

Organic Hummus

Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus is a delicious snack at a great price. “Kirkland Single-Serve Organic Hummus (20 Pack) is the only store-bought hummus with a similar taste and texture to that of my most favorite Lebanese restaurant, nothing else comes close,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Colombian Cold Brew Coffee

Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee is delicious and strong, shoppers say. “Absolutely the best, we can’t live without these!!” one member raved. “I truly don’t know what we’d do if they stop selling this cold brew. Nothing compares, and so easy to crack open, put over ice, and add your creamer. The best!!”