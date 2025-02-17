Kit Kat's New Flavor Has Shoppers Racing to Costco: 'Looks Delicious'

The chocolate-covered wafers that easily break apart and melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness, known as Kit Kat bars, are basically perfection. However, because candy brands are always finding ways to make tasty, sweet treats even more delicious, Kit Kat continues introducing new twists on the classic. The latest incarnation involves a carnival favorite. Kit Kat Cotton Candy is currently on shelves at Costco stores, and shoppers are going wild over it. Here is what you need to know about the exciting new release.

Kit Kat Cotton Candy Is Available Now

Costco social media influencer costcoaisles noticed the new candy sitting on the shelves at their local store. "New KitKat Cotton Candy at Costco. This flavor is exclusively available at Costco as part of the variety pack along with 2 other flavors, Milk Chocolate and Vanilla," they wrote.

They First Teased the Flavor in 2019

According to one Kit Kat-educated Redditor, the company first mentioned the concept of a cotton candy flavor over six years ago on X, known as Twitter at the time. "Cotton Candy Kit Kats are finally here after Kit Kat's social media pages teased them all the way back in 2019," they wrote.

What Does It Taste Like?

What does it taste like? "It has a pleasant vanilla note to it I really like. I love that and classic bubble gum flavored stuff," one person who tasted the candy wrote. "looks delicious to me," added another.

Another exciting candy drop just in time for Easter? Ring Pop is launching its first chocolate, wearable Ring Pop, a solid milk chocolate Ring Pop with crunchy rainbow sprinkles. Starting March 1 it will be available exclusively at Walmart selling in a box of two, individually wrapped rings. wearable rings.

Reese's Pieces Bark Is Also Set to Launch This Month

Reese's Pieces Bark is also set to launch in 2025, the brand announced in late 2024. The new product features miniature pieces of milk chocolate bark with Reese's Pieces Minis and roasted peanuts. "Oh my goodness….I can't wait!" one Instagram user wrote. "My peanut butter lovin' heart is drooling," another one added. Another commenter said they would "cram [the bark] into a peanut butter cookie then bake it" to transform the new item.