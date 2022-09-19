The 9 Kitchen Gadgets That Changed the Way I Cook Forever

I used to always be jealous of good cooks. The people who are so effortless in the kitchen and always seem to know how to prepare their favorite foods. I had never learned how to properly cook, but deep down I knew I wanted to become better at it.

Little did I know that having the right tools can make a significant impact on your cooking skills. I slowly started to build up my collection of help kitchen gadgets, and before long I felt far more confident in the kitchen and actually enjoyed cooking for myself, as well as my family and friends.

Here are the kitchen gadgets that ended up changing the way I cook forever.

1 Reusable Oil Sprayer

This reusable oil sprayer was a Christmas gift I never knew I needed. I had tried olive oil sprays in the past, but the fact that this one is reusable has saved me money in the long run. I love how easy it is to use, and not only does it more evenly distribute the oil, but I feel like I'm using less oil than if I were pouring straight from the bottle.



2 Electric Milk Frother

Coffee has always been a big part of my life, and so has socializing. With this simple electric milk frother, I can enjoy having people over for breakfast and elevating the food experience by adding a fancy latte. It's also great for afternoon matcha teas, and even my morning probiotic green juice. It doesn't hurt that it's a cute baby pink color, either.

3 Imarku Japanese Chef Knife

I had no idea how important a good, sharp knife was until I switched to this one. I had spent so much time cutting vegetables with dull knives, which was not only dangerous but slowed down my cooking process significantly. Now I actually get excited about cooking recipes that require a lot of chopping!

4 IMHO Mini Garlic Chopper

This mini garlic chopper is perfect for garlic lovers. Chopping garlic can be a pain when you need to cut it up into smaller pieces, especially for recipes that call for a lot of it! This garlic chopper has also saved me and my tear ducts on many occasions when I've needed to chop onions.

5 Magic Bullet

The Magic Bullet is probably one of my most-used kitchen gadgets, and you truly can't beat the price point. I've used it for things like smoothies, homemade dressings, protein shakes, sauces, and homemade nut milk. It's also small enough to fit in my small New York kitchen without taking up too much space.

6 Food Container Lid Organizer

You may be wondering how a food container lid organizer can "change the way I cook forever," but this single organization gadget has cleared up space in my mind and my cabinets.

I hate cooking when I feel things are out of order or unorganized, and in my experience, Tupperware containers are usually the first thing to become disheveled in the kitchen. It's also really nice knowing that if I cook a big meal, I can easily find a Tupperware container and lid to use for leftovers.

7 Immersion Blender

An immersion blender was something I had always sort of skipped over and never really felt like I needed. But having this one has changed the way I cook and bake, and takes up much less space than something like an electric mixer or a Kitchen Aid.

8 Crock pot

I'm a true believer in the Crock-Pot, and I always will be. It truly is one of the easiest ways of preparing meals, and you can make so much more than just soup. The Crock-Pot has come in even more handy for me since I began working from home because I can leave it on all day without having to worry about leaving the house.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

9 Air Fryer

If you don't have an air fryer yet, it's time to take the plunge. This is the most versatile, most delicious way of cooking something when you need quickly and easily. There are many different price points and sizes, so choosing one that fits your needs is a simple process. I'm deferential to this one from Elite Gourmet, which has a large capacity basket that holds up to 3 pounds of food!