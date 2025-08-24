Are Pushups Every Day Enough to Build Upper Body Strength?

Pushups are one of the simplest, most effective bodyweight exercises for building upper-body strength. This class exercise engages multiple muscle groups, including your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. The best part? They require no equipment, can be done anywhere, and have countless variations for any fitness level.

Daily pushups are strength-building powerhouses, especially if you’re a beginner or haven’t been active in a while. But there’s a catch: the human body is incredibly efficient at adapting. This means that if you do the same type and number of pushups every day without adding variety, intensity, or rest, your progress will slow over time.

“Your muscles respond to stress by starting to become stronger, but if it stays the same, daily pushups will become less effective,” explains Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, fitness and nutrition advisor at BarBend. “If you keep doing the same number and type of pushups, your body slowly stops seeing a reason to improve. This leads to plateaus in strength and muscle growth.”

Pushups also come with limitations. Since they target mainly the front of your body, you risk muscle imbalances that can affect posture and joint health if you don’t pair them with a counterbalancing pulling exercise for your backside. “Consider balancing pushups, or any front of the body exercises, with some type of pulling for your back,” Mohr advises.

To help you break through plateaus and keep making gains, we collaborated with Mohr to put together five exercises (three pushup variations and two pulling moves) so you can continue building upper-body strength without hitting a wall.

Are Daily Pushups Enough to Build Upper Body Strength?

Incline Pushups

Doing pushups against an elevated surface is excellent for beginners as it reduces the load on your arms and shoulders while allowing you to focus on form.

How to do it:

Using a sturdy bench, countertop, or table, place your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Step your feet back until your body forms a straight line. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the surface in a controlled motion. Press through your palms and return to the starting position.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for one minute between sets.

Progression Tip: Lower the height of the surface over time to make the movement more challenging.

Decline Pushups

Opposite to incline pushups, placing your feet on an elevated surface shifts more of your body weight toward your upper chest and shoulders, which can be a more challenging pushup variation.

How to do it:

Place your feet on a bench or step and your hands on the floor shoulder-width apart. Keep your body in a straight line. Lower your chest toward the floor with your elbows at about a 45-degree angle. Press back up to full extension without locking your elbows.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for one minute between sets.

Progression Tip: Add a pause at the bottom to build isometric strength.

Diamond Pushups

This narrow-handed pushup variation targets your triceps and inner chest while delivering a solid core blast compared to traditional pushups.

How to do it:

Get in a high plank position with your hands close together under your chest so your thumbs and index fingers form a diamond shape. Keep your elbows tucked close to your body. Lower your chest toward your hands with control. Press back to the starting position.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 6 to 10 reps. Rest for one minute between sets.

Progression Tip: If it’s too challenging, perform from your knees while keeping proper form.

Resistance Band Rows

Rows balance out the pushing motion of pushups by strengthening the upper back, rear shoulders, and biceps. This helps prevent muscular imbalances and supports better posture.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Anchor a resistance band to a secure fixture at roughly chest height. Hold the ends of the band with your palms facing each other. Step back to create tension in the band. Pull the band toward your ribcage while squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly return to the starting position.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps. Rest for one minute between sets.

Progression Tip: Step farther back or use a heavier band to increase resistance.

Archer Pushups

This advanced variation is not for the faint of heart. Archer pushups mimic the motion of a one-arm pushup, forcing one side to handle most of the load while the other provides support.

How to do it:

Start in a wide pushup position. Bend your right elbow and shift your weight toward your right side while keeping your left arm straight. Push back to the center position, then repeat on the opposite side. Keep your hips level and core tight throughout the movement.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps per side. Rest for one minute between sets.

Progression Tip: Reduce assistance from the straight arm over time to get closer to a full one-arm pushup.

