These 3 TV Commercial Break Exercises Reverse Aging After 40

We all know that feeling when we hit 40 and suddenly notice changes we didn’t expect. Our bodies start whispering reminders that time is moving forward, and sometimes those whispers feel more like shouts. As a six-time World Champion Jet Ski Racer and health coach who has dedicated my life to helping others optimize their wellness, I’ve learned that the secret to aging gracefully isn’t found in expensive treatments or complicated routines. The best way to offset these undesirable aging trends is to move with intention as often as possible, and it’s amazing what a few minutes of quality movement can do to bolster circulation, muscle mass, flexibility, and balance. Here’s how you can turn your TV time into your fountain of youth with three simple exercises that will have you feeling stronger and more energized in just two weeks.

You Can Combat Aging Changes Right From Your Living Room

When we cross the 40-year-old threshold, we begin to contend with changes such as reduced collagen production which leads to wrinkles, decreased muscle mass which leads to a slower metabolism, and hormone changes which affect our energy and mood levels. Simple exercises during TV breaks can help combat aging by boosting circulation, maintaining muscle mass, improving balance, and increasing flexibility. Activities like squats, lunges, calf raises, and stretching enhance mobility and reduce the risk of falls. These brief movements also help manage weight, support cardiovascular health, and stimulate the release of endorphins, improving overall well-being.

If You Can Do These 3 Balance Tests at 60, Your Body Age Is 20 Years Younger

My Media Break Movements Will Transform Your Body

Here are some effective exercises I call my media break movements that you can do during a commercial break that will develop lengthening, strengthening, and balance:

Start with plank holds, making sure your joints are stable and the spine is straight from the crown of your head to the tailbone. Hold for 30 seconds or until your bottom begins to sag (modify by performing the plank on your knees until you are strong enough to hold a proper form for 30 seconds.) Add a jog to your plank hold for a cardio boost with a count of ten. (Modify up or down depending on your strength and form) Bring one leg between your hands for a lunge stretch. Gently rock forward and back to open the wrist and ankle joints, hamstrings, calves, and foot fascia. Add a strength and balance test by reaching your hands toward the sky for a high lunge. Hold firmly for 20-30 seconds by implementing strength and stability. Return to plank. Rest for a moment with 3 quality breaths and repeat your plank jog followed by the lunge stretch and high lunge strength/balance pose on the opposite side.

RELATED: 8 Bodyweight Moves That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than HIIT After 456254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You’ll See Results in Just Two Weeks If You Avoid These Common Mistakes

The most common exercise mistakes people make (with the best of intentions and beautiful enthusiasm) are using poor form, overreaching, and/or overtraining. All of these actions can cause pain and injury, which disrupts consistent sustainability. Consistency is where the greatest benefits are experienced, so avoid a setback by implementing good form and listening to your pain threshold.

Are Pushups Every Day Enough to Build Upper Body Strength?

Your Complete Anti-Aging Formula Goes Beyond These Exercises

A person who introduces 10 minutes a few times a day of strengthening, lengthening and balance movements like my media break movements will feel and see an inspiring change within 2 weeks.

Add 150 minutes a week of enjoyable moderate to vigorous cardio combined with uplifting social engagement (a brisk walk in nature with a good friend) will support your mental/emotional wellness and reduce your risk for chronic diseases.

Looking for more easy ways to lose fat? Here’s How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.