Kraft Heinz has removed thousands of pounds of lunch meat from store shelves because of possible cross-contamination with under-processed products.

On Dec. 5, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that the food and beverage company has recalled approximately 2,400 pounds of Oscar Meyer's ready-to-eat Ham and Cheese Loaf. The recall was prompted after Kraft Heinz told the FSIS that the ham and cheese loaf was sliced on the same equipment as products that had been under-processed, with the equipment not being cleaned in between uses.

The recall applies to 16-ounce vacuum-packed packages displaying the establishment number "Est. 537V" inside the USDA mark of inspection and codes from "07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B" through "07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B" on the label. The deli items were produced on Oct. 10, 2022, and shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia before being sent to stores.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the consumption of the ham and cheese loaf, the FSIS urges anyone who still has this item in their home to throw it away or return it to its place of purchase. Those who are concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you have any additional questions about the recall, you can send an e-mail to Lynsey Elve, the associate director of global corporate communications at Kraft Heinz, at [email protected] You can also call the Kraft Heinz Food Company Consumer Hotline at 1-866-572-3806.

This isn't the first product Kraft Heinz has recalled this year. Back in August, the company issued a recall of approximately 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun because of a potential contamination with diluted cleaning fluid. According to the company, the issue was discovered after several customers reported complaints about the taste of the juice.