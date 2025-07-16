Lay’s Just Launched a Wild New Flavor With Messi

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is one of the most famous athletes in the world, widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time. For several years, the pro athlete has been teaming up with Lay’s chips, launching products and exciting campaigns and even participating in fan meet and greets for the brand. This week, one influencer revealed that a new Messi-inspired Lay’s chip is in select store, and it sounds delicious.

“Lay’s and Lionel Messi are teaming up for an Argentinian-Style Steak potato chip,” Snach with Zach wrote. He added that the chips will only be available at 7-Eleven and Speedway in the coming weeks. “I had the Messi chips yesterday, they were okay. They get better the more you eat lol,” one person commented. Zach responded that he “love a flavor that creeps up on you.”

The new launch is part of The Lay’s brand longstanding relationship with Messi, the face of the brand’s “olé, olé, olé” campaign. “It’s this perfect match of Lay’s and soccer,” Tina Mahal, SVP of marketing at Frito-Lay, told Marketing Brew in 2024. “Really only Lay’s could do what we’re doing right now, with turning that iconic chant, that catchy chant, that one that drives passion in everyone, into a song about Lay’s.”

"I've worked with Lay's for many years now, and of course been featured on their packaging. But this is new level," Messi said in March 2022 when launching the limited edition Greatest-Of-All-Time Cheese Flavor Series. "I am so excited Lay's was able to make this happen for fans and hope they can get their hands on one of Lay's G.O.A.T. bags!"

Earlier this year,, while launching Year Three of ‘No Lay’s, No Game’, Messi even surprised fans at bars with a few of his soccer pals. “Luis and I had a blast dropping in on Miami fans – it’s not easy for us to watch a match in a bar like ‘normal fans’ so it was a special day. Miami has such a rich soccer culture – people here really live and breathe their love of the game,” he said. “It was another great experience being part of another campaign of No Lay’s, No Game because Lay’s always finds incredible ways to make watching soccer even better. I like that soccer fans and Lay’s are always game for anything!”