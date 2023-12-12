People Swear by the 'Le Sserafim' Workout for Defined Abs: 'I Felt Absolutely Invincible'

If you're looking to get into shape and are game for a challenge, the "Le Sserafim" workout should be on your radar. The fitness routine, which is making major waves on TikTok, YouTube, and beyond, is nothing short of intense. However, people are raving about the results, claiming the workout helped them lose weight, sculpt a flat tummy, boost strength and stamina, and more. It's a training program that South Korean girl group, Le Sserafim, performed to get into tip-top shape for the group. And now, fans and fitness enthusiasts alike are adding it to their own routines.

Read on to learn all about this challenging workout that will help you achieve your fitness goals. And when you're finished, be sure to check out the 10 Best Exercises To Melt Lower Belly Fat.

What is the "Le Sserafim" workout?

So, what's the Le Sserafim workout all about? The Kpop group explained it perfectly in a TikTok video: "It was a workout we did when we were preparing for the group. It was like our training workout. It was very strenuous. It was 100 jumping jacks as a warm-up, and then 100 burpees, and then three sets of four different plank exercises with 25 reps and stuff. It was very intense. And we did that like, for two hours, twice a day. But, it helped us build stamina for our choreo."

The full list of exercises in this routine includes:

100 jumping jacks

100 burpees

2 sets of 10 jump squats

plank crawls (for the duration of the song)

2 sets of 10 plank up and downs

2 sets of 10 plank twists

3 sets of 25 crunches

This routine may not be for the faint of heart, but it's chock-full of benefits. "The Le Sserafim workout is effective for weight loss, strength, and stamina due to its comprehensive structure. The cardio block … boosts heart rate and burns calories, aiding in fat loss," explains Tyler Read, BSc, CPT, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer who's been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. "[In addition,] the strength training segment … builds muscle mass, which improves metabolism and overall strength. The combination of these elements leads to improved stamina and cardiovascular health, making it a well-rounded fitness routine."

People claim the Le Sserafim workout is an effective way to lose weight and achieve a flat tummy.

People on TikTok are doing Le Sserafim's workout and documenting their journeys along the way. TikToker Hanna Kim revealed in a video, "I tried Le Sserafim's workout routine for a week, and as Huh Yun-jin said, 'You might actually pass out.' This was no joke. Hardcore workouts and training routines are nothing new in the Kpop industry, but this one in particular took the world by storm for its notable intensity."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kim explained she cruised through the first part of the routine—100 "star jumps," or jumping jacks"—and felt "really good." Next, the 100 burpees brought out the intensity of the workout. Still, Kim felt "invincible" after finishing them. When it came to physical changes after completing the workout for a week, Kim noted she experienced "some toning and definition in [the] abs." She added, "This definitely pushed me out of my fitness comfort zone, which you need to get stronger."

Another TikToker, Erin (@eshines), performed Le Sserafim's workout for a week and revealed she lost 1.4 pounds. She also noted she usually performs four to five HIIT workouts per week, tracks her calorie intake, drinks 10 to 12 glasses of water per day, and walk to places whenever she can.

As if the results couldn't get any more inspiring, TikTok user Mei Monte explained in a video that she trimmed 1.5 inches off her waist and dropped 3.7 pounds the week she performed the Le Sserafim routine. "For the first time in my whole life, I got a flat tummy, I got abs, I lost a little bit of weight, too, although that wasn't the focus … I didn't change what I ate, but I did make sure that I was getting enough protein," she said.